  • “I don’t have a job”: Daniel Suarez makes hilarious comment on his extra-curricular work at Watkins Glen

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 06, 2025 18:29 GMT
Daniel Suarez (99) waves to fans Sunday, July 27, 2025, ahead of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez was recently spotted serving waffles as part of his Choice Hotels sponsorship. He joked with Jeff Gluck about being unemployed and asked him for $5 for the dish.

Suarez will not be returning to Trackhouse Racing for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series as the driver and organization will part ways at the end of the current campaign. The 33-year-old thanked the team at the time, the success he found and the friends he has made, and it led to him winning two career Cup Series and assisting in turning Trackhouse into a competitive team that it has become since 2021.

Jeff Gluck shared a report on X:

"In the media center, @Daniel_SuarezG is making waffles as part of his Choice Hotels sponsorship. He gave me one but then joked it’s $5 because “I don’t have a job right now.”
It has not been an easy season for Suarez, with inconsistent performances and only two top-fives and six top-10 finishes to date. His teammates have been performing well and qualified for the playoffs, but Suarez has not been able to make a similar impact. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Suarez beyond the end of the season.

Daniel Suarez ‘honored’ after receiving the Pionero Award for his trailblazing contributions in NASCAR

Daniel Suarez recently received the prestigious Pionero Award from Latinos in Sports (LiS), recognizing his trailblazing leadership and vision in sports, culture, and entrepreneurship.

Suarez expressed his honor at being given the award on social media, emphasizing that the Hispanic culture is not just a complement but a fundamental driving force in U.S. sports. LiS highlights Latinos as not only athletes, but also decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and creators in the sports industry. He tweeted:

“I am so honored to be in NYC with my amigos #LatinosinSports tonight to receive their Pionero Award,” Daniel Suarez wrote in his post. “The Pionero Award not only celebrates a career but also a vision: that Hispanic culture is not a complement, but a fundamental driving force of sports in the United States.”
“Latinos in Sports (LiS) is an organization that aims to highlight Latinos not only as athletes but also as decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and creators in the sports sector. Thank you for having me! Muchas gracias!!” Daniel Suarez added.

Currently competing in his ninth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season and his fifth with Trackhouse Racing, Suarez has struggled in 2025, sitting 27th in the driver rankings. He has nine races left to secure his first win of the season, with his recent finishes showing some consistency until a 25th place at Darlington broke his three-race top-10 streak.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
