"I don’t know what the future holds": When Kurt Busch reflected on his uncertain NASCAR career before joining Chip Ganassi

Kurt Busch parted ways with Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of 2018. He was uncertain of his future in NASCAR for a while until Chip Ganassi's call came in. Clearing Busch's doubts, Ganassi, the owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, signed him up for the 2019 Cup Series season amid uncertainties.

Busch joined CGR in a one-year deal and drove the #1 entry. His sponsor, Monster Energy, joined him on the team and sponsored his Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the Cup Series season. Since he was on the team for just a year, many believed it was his final year in the series.

However, the 2004 Cup Series champion stayed with the team for two more seasons in 2020 and 2021 before moving to Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing for his final season in the Cup Series. Even though he remained in the series for four years after 2018, he barely knew about his future while joining CGR.

Trending

"I’m all-in on this next year," Busch said when asked about his future in NASCAR. "We’re coming out of the gate gangbusters. I told Chip this in a joking fashion, and he upgraded the contract – I said, “If we come out of the gate gangbusters and win five races by Daytona in July, we’ll keep digging long-term, Chip said."

“If you do that, you’re definitely in!” I don’t know what the future holds. There are plenty of cool options ahead, and right now the focus is centered on Cup, and trying to get as many wins as we can, and have a shot at the championship again next year. From there, we’ll see what the future brings us," Busch added. (As per Racer.com)

Kurt Busch has won 776 races over 24 years, claiming 34 wins, 28 pole positions, and 339 Top 10s. He retired from full-time racing at the end of 2022 and raced his last at the 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch on his Chip Ganassi Racing entry: "No lack of motivation"

Kurt Busch was thrilled about his journey with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2019. The 2004 Cup Series champion ahead of his entry to the CGR squad revealed that there was no lack of motivation from his side as he embarked on a new journey.

Here's what the Las Vegas-native said about this:

"As fast as [how] the contract came together with Chip Ganassi, that’s all the motivation I needed. He wanted me. There was a forward-thinking process through this. I mean I literally got some seats in cars yesterday, and in my mindset, I felt like it was February 1st. I feel like Daytona is going to be next week, and let’s go after this. There is no lack of motivation from me."

Kurt Busch driving for Chip Ganassi Racing - Source: Getty

In his debut season for CGR, Kurt Busch claimed a victory, six Top 5s, and eighteen Top 10s, and finished the season in 13th place. In 2020, Busch clinched yet another victory, seven Top 5s, and 19 Top 10s. In his final season for CGR, the Las Vegas-born driver picked up a win, six Top 5s and fourteen Top 10s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback