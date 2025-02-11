“I don’t know if I like but I get it”: NASCAR champion Joey Logano shares honest take on Helio Castroneves' confirmed Daytona 500 entry

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently shared his take on IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves' participation in the coveted Daytona 500. This came after NASCAR announced the new Open Exemption Provisional rule.

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano drives the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. The Connecticut native has amassed 68 wins across NASCAR’s top divisions, including 36 in the Cup Series. Among his most notable accomplishments are a Daytona 500 victory and an unprecedented sweep of all three races in the 2015 Round of 12 playoffs.

FOX Sports renowned journalist Bob Pockrass recently interviewed the veteran Team Penske driver, during which the latter was seen being at odds about the implications of Helio Castroneves's debut in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing's Project 91.

"I get why we're doing it. I can make sense of that in my mind but at the same time, I don't know if that has to happen at this league, this level. I feel like that's a short-track kind of thing But in the Cup Series, I don't know. From what I heard, that car doesn't get points, doesn't get any money, but can still win the race. Then that gets kind of like weird too. You won the Daytona 500, but really the gut that won the Daytona 500 is second, but not really because he didn't get the trophy." the #22 driver said.

"The duels and everything there is, they're there for that reason, to make the race and it's always been exciting because of that. We'll still have that so I guess I'm conflicted. To be honest with you like I get it. I Don't know if I like it, but I get it," Logano added.

Logano's third Cup Series championship stirred controversy, igniting debate over NASCAR’s playoff format. Critics argued that the system can sideline more consistent drivers while allowing others with lower performance averages to compete for the title.

Logano’s 17.1 average finish was reportedly the lowest for a Cup champion in history, with several non-Championship 4 drivers posting better season-long stats. This disparity fueled ongoing discussions about potential changes to the playoff structure. While there are a few rumors fluttering around, nothing has been confirmed by the sanctioning body.

Joey Logano shares thoughts on Bowman Gray Clash returning in 2026

NASCAR's pre-season Clash took place at the historic short flat oval track in Winston Salem, the Bowman Gray Stadium. Joey Logano started the 200-lap exhibition race in P7 and managed to make his way into the top five with a P4 finish. Following his experience at the quarter-mile facility, Logano discussed the possibility of Bowman Gray returning on next year's schedule.

In an interview at Bowman Gray Stadium, Logano said:

"It looks good, the energy is real. It's not like you have this ginormous stadium and you get half or three-quarters of it full. It’s standing room only; it's a special feel; it's hard to get the ticket. People want what they can't have, right? In the same breath, I would say it's very important to move things around."

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 PM ET. Catch the former champion in action on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.

