"I don’t let that add any more pressure on me" - Kyle Larson on aiming to become first back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series champion since Jimmie Johnson

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has had an impressive 2022 season so far. With two wins and 10 top-five finishes, the 30-year-old stands 4th in the Cup Series standings but is in a much different position entering the playoffs this season compared to last year.

In a recent interview, Kyle Larson revealed that he is aiming to win back-to-back Cup Series championships. However, the road to repeat last year’s heroics will be harder for him as he is battling in the elimination format during the postseason where there is no room for error.

If the Elk Grove, California-native manages to win the title, then he will be the first driver to win two consecutive Cup Series titles since NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson did so in 2007.

In a recent interview ahead of the Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 400, Larson expressed his desire to become the first back-to-back champion since his former teammate. He also stated that he doesn’t want to add extra pressure on himself going into the playoffs.

Larson said:

“I ultimately want to win the championship and I guess with that, you would be the first back-to-back winner since Jimmie Johnson. But I don’t let that add any more pressure on me. I think that also shows just how difficult this playoff format is to when Jimmie was winning. Him and his team were so good that it seemed like they could just stretch out in points to where now you can’t do that and you have to be.. . it’s like three mini race series. You can’t really stretch yourself out from anyone really.”

In 2021, Kyle Larson entered the playoffs as a regular-season champion with five wins and 52 playoff points and in the championship race, he held off Martin Truex Jr. to claim his first career Cup Series title.

“I’m confident that we can go out there and win another championship” – Kyle Larson

Further in the conversation, Kyle Larson stated that he feels confident about going into the playoffs as the favorite to win another championship. He went on to say that he has a championship team and the proved that last year.

Larson said:

“I don’t know. Maybe that is a better question for other people. I don’t know how to compare myself. I feel confident and I’m confident that we can go out there and win another championship. We have a championship team and we proved that last year. So, I don’t see why we couldn’t if we execute right and don’t have any DNFs or things like that.”

Catch the defending Cup Series champion at Darlington Raceway for the first playoff race on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

