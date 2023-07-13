“I don’t like the direction motorsports is going”: Tony Stewart expresses concerns and calls for an increase in age limit for racing

NASCAR veteran Tony Stewart and NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski think younger drivers are taking over motorsports. Both have expressed their displeasure with the present state of racing, stating that it is absurd to put kids as young as 12 or 14 in late model cars.

Their comments have sparked a discussion regarding the possible harm to these young stars' long-term prospects and personal growth.

“I don’t like the direction motorsports is going as a whole, I’m not just picking on NASCAR. There are series putting kids in late models at 12 and 14. It makes zero sense to me.” Stewart said.

Tony Stewart and Keselowski believe that age limit requirements must be made higher not only in NASCAR but across all aspects of motorsports. He thinks that the age restrictions in place today don't reflect the maturity level needed to undertake the obligations and rigorous of professional racing.

“It’s significantly too low for the maturity level that you can expect of someone at those ages to be able to handle these challenges and tasks, It’s unfair to them. It ends up limiting their ability to grow as a person. I think that hurts them later in their lives." Keselowski added on.

There are several current drivers who joined NASCAR at a very young age and have reached success relatively faster. Stewart and Keselowski think that the age limit must be revised to protect the integrity of the sport and the young drivers.

In response to Tony Stewart and Brad Keselowski's concerns, NASCAR President Steve Phelps has acknowledged the need to reconsider the age restrictions for drivers in NASCAR's top three series.

Who is Tony Stewart and how much is he worth?

Tony Stewart has competed in stock car races his entire life. He has won several NASCAR Cup Series races both as a driver and team owner. He also had one Cup Series victory in 2011 while competing as a driver and team owner.

He has won several titles and honors, including Indy, Midget, sprint, and many more. Additionally, his passion for racing has brought him a sizable income for him as he currently has a $105 million estimated net worth. He also owns the Stewart-Haas NASCAR Racing team.

He won the Indy Car championship in 1997. In 1996, he began competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR World Truck Series. After a long wait, his got his maiden NASCAR Cup Series win in 1999. He later went on to win the title in 2002, 2005 and 2011 until he retired in 2016.

