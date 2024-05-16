“I don’t like secrets”: NASCAR Fans reacts as Erik Jones’ wife Holly announces major personal news

The entire NASCAR fandom rejoiced at the news that Legacy Motorclub driver Erik Jones' wife recently put out on her official X account. The wheelman of the number 43 Toyota Camry XSE and his wife are set to welcome their child in November.

When Holly Jones (Erik Jones' wife) posted the picture of their German Shepherd, Oscar, with a cute, white scarf tied around his neck that read, "big brother", it came as the perfect heartwarming moment for the fans. Mrs. Jones captioned the post,

"We’re getting Oscar a tiny human! That Jones Baby. November 2024."

A fan wanted to know whether it was going to be a boy or a girl, and wrote,

"Lets goo!! I don’t like secrets!"

Another fan wrote,

"Absolutely wonderful congratulations 🩷💙"

Someone loved the way Holly made the big announcement, and therefore, said,

"Congratulations!! 10/10 on the announcement. 😂"

An Erik Jones fan commented,

"So freaking excited for you guys! Congratulations!!"

Veteran sportscaster with RACER.com, Kelly Crandall wrote,

"Wonderful!"

Famous Youtuber and NASCAR enthusiast Eric Estepp said,

"Huge congrats!"

The couple has been dating since 2018 and got engaged on the Christmas Eve of 2022. Needless to say, these two lovebirds have been setting new standards for couples since they started dating a few years back.

Erik Jones Foundation is expected to hold its second annual fundraiser event soon

After having actively participated in the 37 hours of the online NASCAR Day Giveathon on May 14 and 15, Erik Jones and the Erik Jones Foundation (EJF) are preparing to launch the second annual edition of the EJF Clays for Causes fundraiser in less than a week.

May 21 is the big day. It will be a fun-filled one, featuring clay shooting and fellowship for several NASCAR dignitaries, partners, and guests. An afternoon reception will follow, and the day will end with an online auction. Fans can take part in the auction from May 16 onwards by visiting the Clay for Causes website.

"The month of May has really become a big part of EJF and our efforts,” reflected Jones, as reported by jaski.com. “With the month being Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month, NASCAR Day, and with our Clay for Causes event in the Charlotte area, it’s a great month for us to help educate fans about EJF and the great programs we have to help support our causes."

"Thank you to all the fans and partners who support us not just during the month of May, but all year long," he added.

EJF's schedule for May will come to an end at the Charlotte ROVAL where EJF will shake hands with Legacy Motorclub sponsors Dollar Tree and Family Dollar besides Edgewell Personal Care. The organization, along with the aforesaid companies, will distribute free Banana Boat sunscreen samples to the spectators at the 2024 Coca-Cola 600.