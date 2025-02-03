“I don’t love it”: Denny Hamlin rips NASCAR’s “desperation” for publicity in the wake of the new rule

Denny Hamlin isn’t a fan of the new Open Exemption Provisional rule brought about by NASCAR. According to the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, it “reeks of desperation.”

The OEP will allow one 'world-class' driver to compete in NASCAR’s regular season events starting in 2025 as an unchartered entry, lest they should fail to qualify on speed alone. However, no full-time driver can apply for the OEP and there can be just one entry under its banner per race.

During a recent appearance on the Kenny Wallace Show, Denny Hamlin said (via X/Twitter):

“It reeks of desperation. I don't know how else to say it,” said Denny Hamlin. “It just feels like you're really trying to get any kind of headline you can to be relevant. I just don't love it. To me, it's a short-term gain; long-term loss.”

The rule will debut at this year’s edition of the annual Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16. For racing fans, this crown jewel, 500-mile race will stream live on FOX from 2:30 pm ET onwards, with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I don't think it's going to be a big factor really anywhere other than Daytona But just simply put, saying that someone has a name that interests you in that they're going to have an automatic bid going into the highest form of motorsport in the US, I don't love it,” Hamlin added. (0:30)

As per the rules, the OEP has to be requested 90 days before race day. As of now, there is no limit on the number of times a driver can apply for the OEP but it could change soon.

“Not flowing like they used to for sure”- Denny Hamlin on the current state of sponsorships in NASCAR

NASCAR is heavily reliant on sponsorships, given how expensive it is to compete in the races sanctioned by the governing body. However, the state of sponsorships has deteriorated significantly over the last few years, and it’s a matter of concern for Denny Hamlin as well as Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Sponsorship is hard to come by, and certainly, while it is such an important time in our sport to recognize that sponsorship dollars are not flowing like they used to for sure,” Denny Hamlin said during a press conference at Bowman Gray Stadium (via journalist Bob Pockrass' X).

He added:

“Everyone has had to adjust quite a bit, and there are certain aspects that JGR has to price into their pricing as well that is probably tough. I don’t know. It is part of it.”

Not long ago, JGR had to sever its ties with FedEx, Hamlin’s official sponsor for almost two decades. While his return behind the wheel of the No. 11 this year is confirmed, his hauler remains full of open spaces looking to accommodate more sponsorships.

“Certainly, having one sponsor for 20 years, made things pretty easy and now it is all catching up. Is it concerning from my end? Maybe a little bit, but it is probably more concerning from JGR’s standpoint,” Hamlin added.

However, Hamlin does have National Debt Relief as his sponsor for this year’s Daytona 500. Kings Hawaiian, a renowned bakery based in Los Angeles, will serve as his primary sponsor for the races at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28, Daytona International Speedway on August 23, Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13, and Martinsville Speedway on October 26.

