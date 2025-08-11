“I don’t love the Watkins Glen that I see”: Hendrick Motorsports legend blasts NASCAR road course configuration

  • NASCAR
By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 11, 2025 18:31 GMT
NASCAR: The Profit on CNBC 500-Practice - Source: Imagn
Dale Earnhardt Jr (left) with crew chief Steve Letarte during practice for the The Profit on CNBC 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Hendrick Motorsports legend Steve Letarte shared his criticism of the track configuration that Watkins Glen offers to the teams on a segment on “Inside The Race”. He spoke about the runoff areas being a major point of concern when it comes to drivers remaining on track.

The criticism of Watkins Glen by Letarte highlights the general issue NASCAR is facing when it comes to road course racing. Letarte, a trusted Hendrick Motorsports veteran and former crew chief, hated the way track limits are being enforced nowadays as well as the paved runoff expanses in and around Watkins Glen.

The safe runs off track, which are mainly off this track and are supposed to serve this purpose, have actually watered down the racing since the drivers can either pass or escape punishment by running wide. This creates liminal situations on track, such as the more recent and more high-profile incidents with Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen, where a driver will run out of course and face the dilemma of how much racing room or respect they should give to other drivers when off the track, adding complexities to the racing etiquette and officiating.

Letarte said:

"I have a more technical conversation I want to have about Watkins Glen, which is going to be super unpopular. So, I hate track limits that have to be officiated because I like tracks that you should just stay on the track. I didn't think it mattered. Now I am team getting back on the race track at Watkins Glen. I don't love the Watkins Glen that I see. I love the track. I love the area, but I love the track in its design. I think turn one is not as great of a corner with no exit like respect or responsibility. You just blow the exit."
The solution that Letarte refers to is to make the racetrack itself even more restrictive in a manner that would not imply the introduction of harsher punishment or an unsafe environment for drivers. This is meant to reinstate greater respect towards the course limits that will compel drivers to display improved accuracy and racecraft instead of relying on paved runoff, which basically serves as a continuation of the track.

The Hendrick Motorsports legend's implication that turn one no longer requires the technical braking and finesse it previously required, due to the redirected and more open pavement design, is telling of the greater trend toward running a course between safety improvements and keeping classic racing challenges intact.

Hendrick Motorsports legend highlights HMS leadership amid Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott’s Iowa incident

Steve Letarte also addressed the recent on-track tensions between Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at the 2025 Iowa Speedway race. Letarte described their physical battles during restarts and close-quarters racing as normal "bar fights" within competitive racing, emphasizing that such intensity is part of what fans want to see.

"I think it's okay that they hit each other. It's okay that they're pissed at each other. In the near-term, it's not OK if it continues past the Monday or Tuesday or Wednesday meeting." (0:48 onwards)

Letarte praised Hendrick Motorsports leadership, namely Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon, for managing the situation well and preventing the dispute from escalating beyond short-term frustration. He affirmed that while the drivers were visibly upset with each other immediately after the race, he did not expect lasting bad blood, as both remain professional teammates focused on winning.

