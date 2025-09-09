  • NASCAR
  "I don't mind the compromise": Bubba Wallace's spotter frames the playoff debate as 'traditionalist' vs. 'realist'

By John Breeden
Published Sep 09, 2025 18:43 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWTR - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWTR - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft took to social media to voice his opinion on the NASCAR playoff format. The spotter of the #23 car refers to himself as a "traditionalist" who loved the old 36-race format, where the driver with the highest amount of points at the end of the season won the championship. Realistically, however, Kraft doesn't expect NASCAR to bring the non-playoff system back.

Kraft took to X and quote-posted a video from Dirty Mo Media, where racing insider Jordan Bianchi theorized the possibility of a four-race final round for the championship. While Kraft is a fan of the traditional points format, last used in 2003, he believes any realist knows that it won't return. Kraft went on to say that he wouldn't be bothered by a "compromise" between the old points system and a playoff format.

Here's what Bubba Wallace's spotter wrote via X:

"I think any traditionalist (🙋🏻‍♂️) loves a 36 race format. But any realist realizes that is VERY VERY unlikely to happen ever again. Whether you want to believe it or not, there are many fans that don’t want a full season format I don’t mind the compromise. Where do you stand?"
The 16-driver playoff format has been in effect since 2014. A win during the regular season makes the driver playoff eligible. The drivers who make up the playoff field are determined by race wins and, if there's less than 16 different winners during the regular season, the winless drivers with the highest amount of points fill the regular spots.

The 10-race playoffs are split into four rounds, the Round of 16, Round of 12, Round of 8 and Championship 4. Every three races, four drivers are eliminated, while a win in one of the three races guarantees the driver a spot in the next round. In the final race, the highest finisher of the remaining four drivers wins the championship.

Bubba Wallace enters Bristol Cup race with 50-point gap over cut line

NASCAR: Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Southern 500 - Source: Imagn

With all the debate on the NASCAR playoff format, the current system is working in Bubba Wallace's favor. The driver of the #23 is aiming to make the Round of 12 for the second time in his career, the first coming in 2023. With a sixth-place finish at Darlington and an eighth-place at the World Wide Technology Raceway, the 23XI Racing star enters the final race of the Round of 16 with a 50-point barrier over the cut line.

Wallace is currently fourth in the points standings after the first two playoff races. He led 73 laps and won stage two at the WTT Raceway en route to finishing eighth. At Darlington, Wallace led 10 laps, finished fifth in stage one and seventh in stage two before finishing sixth.

Bubba Wallace clinched a spot in the NASCAR playoffs with a victory in the Brickyard 400 last July. It was his first Cup win since 2022 and third career victory.

John Breeden

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

