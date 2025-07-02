"I don’t really ask enough to care": Chase Elliott pulls no punches in unfiltered admission about outside criticism

Chase Elliott isn't the type of driver to listen to negativity. On the heels of his thrilling win on his hometrack of EchoPark Speedway, the driver of the #9 opened up about how he handles outside criticism. Simply put, the 2020 Cup Series champion doesn't care to hear the outside noise.

In a recent New York Times '12 questions' interview, Elliott was asked about what people might get wrong about him. The Hendrick Motorsports star bluntly explained that he doesn't care to find out, because he's more focused on the people surrounding his #9 team and those that help him perform on the racetrack.

"I don’t really ask enough to care to know, honestly — and that’s fine. I’m totally OK with that. You have the folks who are around you — your team and the people you go to battle with each week — and it’s about showing up for them at the end of the day. I have really learned to put less and less stock in that," Chase Elliott said.

Elliott, a seven-time and defending Most Popular Driver award winner in NASCAR, knows he has legions of fans who continue to support him through the ups and downs of his Cup Series career. Aside from those people, Elliott said the outside noise is just that. At the end of the day, the 20-time Cup Series race winner is focused on himself and what he can control.

"You do have some true fans out there who are going to support you and appreciate you on your good days and your bad days. Those folks have got your back all the time. Outside of that, the outside stuff just is what it is. I don’t ask. I just try to do my thing and be me, and to make sure I’m showing up for the folks who show up for me, who are ultimately going to be in your life beyond all this stuff. That’s important to me, and I don’t go too far past that," Chase Elliott said.

Chase Elliott dedicated win to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patient in heartfelt post

Chase Elliott captured his first victory of the 2025 season last Saturday (June 28) in thrilling fashion over Brad Keselowski. Elliott wheeled his #9 NAPA machine past Keselowski's #6 car on the final lap to secure the victory. His paint scheme was designed by Rhealynn, a patient at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Following the victory, Elliott shared a video on X of Rhealynn greeting him on the frontstretch of EchoPark Speedway moments after the win. In a touching post, Elliott dedicated the win to Rhealynn and all the child patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"Winners in ATL! 🏁 Rhealynn and all the kids at @childrensatl this one’s for you 👊🏼"

Chase Elliott became the 12th different winner of the 2025 Cup Series campaign. It was his second win at his hometrack of EchoPark Speedway and his 20th career win overall.

