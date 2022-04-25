"I don’t have any room at the house" - Bubba Wallace Jr. wants his car from first NASCAR win but does not know where to put it

23XI Racing team driver Bubba Wallace Jr., before heading to Talladega Superspeedway, spoke with the media about his historic victory which came at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019.

Wallace Jr., who is an expert on super speedways, returns to Talladega for the GEICO 500. Speaking to the media about his first winning car’s location and the surprising amount of effort it took to get it under control, Wallace Jr. said:

“I text Denny, and I was like, ‘Hey man, I’d like to have this car.’ And he was like, ‘Man, I’m a collector of race-winning cars too, so I can’t say no.’ So we had to ship it off to the Hall of Fame. I think it’s there for another month or two and then it comes back. I don’t know where the hell I’m going to put it. I don’t have any room at the house”

Wallace’s second season with the 23XI Racing team has been filled with struggles and disappointments. Apart from the runner-up finish at the season-opening Daytona 500, the driver of the No. 23 Toyota struggled to score any other top-10 finishes.

As this weekend’s NASCAR Cup race will be held at 2.66-mile-long Talladega, Wallace Jr., who is strong at super speedways, hopes to change his and team’s fortunes at the upcoming race.

Bubba Wallace Jr. is the favorite at Talladega Superspeedway

Bubba Wallace Jr. has had a subpar Cup Series season so far. Driving the No. 23 Toyota, Wallace finished 28th in last week’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heading to Talladega Superspeedway, the Alabama-native had the third-best betting odds of +1400 to win GEICO 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Judging by his super speedway track record, he might be able to win again. He is the favorite at Talladega and it’s not just because of what he did in 2019. The 23XI Racing driver has become a model of consistency on restrictor-plate tracks.

The 28-year-old had a great run on the first two super speedways of the season, finishing second and 13th at Daytona and Atlanta, respectively.

