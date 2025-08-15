"I don’t take a head count": Carson Hocevar makes opinion clear on his growing rivalries in NASCAR

Carson Hocevar's aggressive driving style has added multiple drivers and teams to his list of rivals in NASCAR this season. But the Spire Motorsports driver is not keeping score of who may or may not be upset with him.Hocevar's second full season in the Cup Series has been anything but quiet. The 22-year-old has collected solid mid-pack finishes, six top-tens, and more than one run-in on track. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is one of many drivers who have publicly voiced frustration with Hocevar, following multiple on-track run-ins. Most recently, he had two separate incidents with Brad Keselowski and teammate Michael McDowell at Watkins Glen International.During an interview with veteran reporter Claire B. Lang, Hocevar talked about some Cup drivers getting frustrated with his driving style.&quot;I don't take a head count of who's frustrated with us or mad at us. You know, I think it's constantly, you know, changing by the week at times,&quot; Carson Hocevar said (02:05 onwards).When asked if NASCAR has made efforts to support his development as a marketable face for the series, Hocevar said:&quot;They help us or have been a lot more vocal, at least, of trying to help us be in the spots we want to be in, different things like that to hopefully grow the sport, put more people in the stands. Or at least just when people see us at sports, they can know that's a racecar driver and that he races a NASCAR, and not just wondering who's on their TV at some other sporting event or whatever. ... So NASCAR maybe helps on that side but that's about it.&quot;Meanwhile, Hocevar has upset multiple drivers over the 20225 season. Earlier this month at Iowa Speedway, he lost control entering Turn 1 and slammed into Zane Smith's door, which sent him into the SAFER barrier and ended his chances of a decent finish.Smith later shared his frustration and called his former Spire teammate an idiot. In Mexico City, Hocevar spun Stenhouse Jr. and had another run-in at Nashville Superspeedway.&quot;Gotten a lot closer this year&quot; - Carson Hocevar excited for his NASCAR Cup Series futureCarson Hocevar sits 20th in the Cup standings and is 156 points behind the playoff cutline heading into Richmond Raceway this weekend. The No. 77 Chevrolet driver still faces an uphill battle to secure a playoff spot with two races left in the regular season.During the same interview, Hocevar reflected on his performances so far this season.&quot;We've gotten a lot closer this year. I'm excited for the next few weeks and hopefully in the future,&quot; Carson Hocevar said (1:38).Hocevar finished in eighth place at Richmond last year, starting from 19th. He used a clever tire choice to move up and collected his third top-10 of the season. The result promoted him to first in the Rookie of the Year standings and marked one of his most composed runs to date.