“I don’t think he had lot of options”: Denny Hamlin dissects Ty Gibbs' decisive move that helped Chase Briscoe land Championship 4 spot

Denny Hamlin touched upon Ty Gibbs' move from the recently concluded Talladega race and revealed the JGR driver had nowhere to go nearing the end of the race. As Gibbs moved on the inside, he had his teammate, Chase Briscoe, and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace in front, and he was out of space to push for the win.In the final race of the Yellawood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway, as many as six drivers were in pursuit of the win. However, things changed quickly as Kyle Larson ran out of gas and fell behind.Larson was leading the race at one point in the final overtime, but after he ran out of gas, Wallace and Briscoe came side by side, with Gibbs at the back of them. Both Gibbs and Briscoe made a move on the inside, but it was the #19 driver who took the position up front, leaving Gibbs no choice but to race in third place.&quot;It's good to see and he was definitely boxed in there,&quot; Hamlin stated about Gibbs' situation and how he was left with no other option. I don't think he had a lot of options, but he had the option when the #19 pulled out, and that was to either stay straight or go with the #23 or push the #19.&quot;&quot;It's so 50/50 on which lane he was going to push the best. All it takes is person, and that top line to pull out and go three wide, and I'm telling you folks, you can't, you can't imagine at home,&quot; Hamlin further added in the recent Actions Detrimental podcast by Dirty Mo Media.In the end, Briscoe claimed the victory, as he crossed the finish line ahead of Todd Gilliland. With this, he secured a place in Championship 4, alongside fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.Ty Gibbs let his feelings known after intense Talladega raceTy Gibbs shared his thoughts after winning the Talladega race. Speaking about his race, and how he shoved his teammate, Chase Briscoe to the victory, here's what he said:NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) leaves the track surface during the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn&quot;It was my best shot to win and just try to make myself go into the best possible position to win, so happy to help (Chase Briscoe) get into the final 4. I wish we could’ve won that one. We were really fast today. We won Stage 1, and Briscoe won Stage 2, and we both were close there for the win. I’m happy for that team. Just being a great teammate out here doing the teammate thing. I’m happy for them. I hope they can go and win it. I’d like to see them do that.”Ty Gibbs started his race from 18th place, but went on to win Stage 1. But ended up in fourth place in Stage 2. In the end, he came home in third place, ahead of Bubba Wallace.