Ahead of the playoff race in Alabama, Ryan Blaney is betting on the chaos at Talladega and his past success in Martinsville. The No. 12 Ford driver for Team Penske believes he isn't in a must-win spot for the Sunday (October 19) race at the superspeedway.

Ad

In a recent media availability, Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series champion, shared his honest thoughts about the next two playoff races, which will determine the final 4 for the finale in Phoenix. After suffering a DNF due to a tire failure in Las Vegas, the 31-year-old hasn't hit the panic button heading into the drafting track.

"It stinks where we are on points, but we’ve still got two races left. I don’t personally think we’re in a must-win quite yet," Ryan Blaney said via Racer.com

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, Blaney emphasized the unpredictability of superspeedway racing and added:

"But looking at Talladega, a lot of things can happen that can benefit or hurt you or benefit your competitors or hurt them. Why I say it’s not a must-win yet is … a couple of guys get torn up early who are in the playoffs, and you can go have a big day. Big point swings can happen at these types of racetracks."

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Blaney has two wins in the drafting track. Moreover, he has also won the Martinsville playoff race for the past two seasons. He continued:

"And then our history at Martinsville, we’ve been able to do a really good job there the last couple of fall races, and I hope that trend can continue. So, yeah, I like the next two tracks, for sure."

Ad

Ryan Blaney has shown immense confidence to capitalize on the coming two Round of 8 races. After finishing runner-up in last year's finale to teammate Joey Logano, the Ford driver is aiming for another chance at the coveted trophy.

Ryan Blaney opens up on the team's prep for Talladega weekend

Ryan Blaney - NASCAR: Cup Series-South Point 400 Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

After a major setback in the Round of 8 opener race in Las Vegas, Ryan Blaney shared his thoughts and optimism for the superspeedway racing in Alabama. He said:

Ad

"Our prep is really no different. It’s how do we be efficient during the stages and gather up all the stage points. That could change – let’s say the first two stages don’t go our way, and all right, maybe now it’s a must-win type scenario that might switch up a little bit. But as far as our prep this week, it’s business as usual. We’ll try to gather the most points that we can and go try to figure out how to win the race."

With the Penske domination in the Championship 4 race in Phoenix for the last three seasons, the two drivers, Blaney and Joey Logano, are battling for points to have a shot at the finale race. The #12 driver is 31 points below the line. Meanwhile, the #22 driver Logano is -24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sashwat Deo Sashwat is part of Sportskeeda’s NASCAR division and frequently covers various events from each race during the season. A Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, he has been interested in the intersection point of sports and writing and has found that opportunity in motorsports journalism.



Sashwat is a firm believer in being true to what he covers and tries to pick up as much information as possible from races as they happen, helping him get the first jump on in-race incidents. His favorite driver is Kyle Larson, as he is intrigued by his dynamicity and diversity as a driver.



Sashwat wants to see NASCAR travel around the world, adding a global element to the Cup Series, and believes this could help the sport bridge the popularity gap to F1.



When he isn’t working, Sashwat follows football and tennis, supporting Real Madrid and Novak Djokovic, respectively. He is also interested in the creativity that comes with film-making. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.