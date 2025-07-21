“I don’t want a college football player analyzing a NFL game”: NASCAR Insider pushes back on Parker Kligerman’s Cup Series role

Renowned NASCAR insider, Brett Griffin, shared his take on Parker Kligerman and his role in the Cup Series. Taking to his official social media account, Griffin criticised Kligerman's role and asked the driver to be given a chance in the Xfinity Series.Parker Kligerman is a part-time Truck Series driver for Henderson Motorsports and drives the #75 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Besides this, he also drives in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the GTD class, as well as serves as a development driver for Team Penske.However, the 34-year-old driver also works as a colour commentator for NASCAR on the CW, pit reporter for NASCAR on NBC, and studio talent for NASCAR on TNT Sports. As a result, he shares his expert advice on the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series.This was something Griffin has an issue with since Kligerman shares his verdict on the Cup Series, and has raced in the series only 30 times. Compared to it, he raced in the Xfinity Series 122 times and the Truck Series 120 times.This led Griffin to make a comparison that pushes back Parker Kligerman on his commenting role. A set-up that Griffin compared with a college football player to that of the NFL. Stating this, he wrote on X:&quot;I like Parker but Jamie and Shannon are all we need at the desk. Let him do Xfinity but I don’t want a college football player analyzing a NFL game.&quot;Here's the post by Brett Griffin on the micro-blogging site:On the other hand, Griffin hailed Jamie Little and Shannon Spake's role as commentators at the desk, and asked for an Xfinity Series chance for Kligerman.Notably, a college football player has less ball knowledge than an NFL player, which is the highest level of football in the United States. This was something Griffin compared with Kligerman's experience in the Cup Series, and asked.When Parker Kligerman retired from full-time Xfinity SeriesAt the end of last season, Parker Kligerman retired from the NASCAR Xfinity Series season as a full-time driver. Sharing the reason behind his choice with the media, here's what the 34-year-old said:Parker Kligerman (75) does a burnout after winning the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn“I don’t know if there’s any one specific thing in decisions like this,” Kligerman said. “It’s a multitude of different things that add up, and then you say, ‘hey, I think I’m good.’ And it really came down to that.&quot;&quot;I don’t know if there’s any other way to describe it. I feel very at peace with it. I’ve never been so relaxed in my entire life as I have the last two weeks,&quot; he further added. (Via Frontstretch)Parker Kligerman entered NASCAR back in 2009 with the Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity Series race at Kansas, and his latest race in NASCAR was the 2025 Black's Tire 200 Truck Series race at Rockingham.