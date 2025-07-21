  • NASCAR
  • “I don’t want a college football player analyzing a NFL game”: NASCAR Insider pushes back on Parker Kligerman’s Cup Series role

“I don’t want a college football player analyzing a NFL game”: NASCAR Insider pushes back on Parker Kligerman’s Cup Series role

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 21, 2025 13:04 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Source: Getty
NASCAR analyst Parker Kligerman - Source: Getty

Renowned NASCAR insider, Brett Griffin, shared his take on Parker Kligerman and his role in the Cup Series. Taking to his official social media account, Griffin criticised Kligerman's role and asked the driver to be given a chance in the Xfinity Series.

Ad

Parker Kligerman is a part-time Truck Series driver for Henderson Motorsports and drives the #75 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Besides this, he also drives in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the GTD class, as well as serves as a development driver for Team Penske.

However, the 34-year-old driver also works as a colour commentator for NASCAR on the CW, pit reporter for NASCAR on NBC, and studio talent for NASCAR on TNT Sports. As a result, he shares his expert advice on the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series.

Ad
Trending

This was something Griffin has an issue with since Kligerman shares his verdict on the Cup Series, and has raced in the series only 30 times. Compared to it, he raced in the Xfinity Series 122 times and the Truck Series 120 times.

This led Griffin to make a comparison that pushes back Parker Kligerman on his commenting role. A set-up that Griffin compared with a college football player to that of the NFL. Stating this, he wrote on X:

Ad
"I like Parker but Jamie and Shannon are all we need at the desk. Let him do Xfinity but I don’t want a college football player analyzing a NFL game."

Here's the post by Brett Griffin on the micro-blogging site:

Ad

On the other hand, Griffin hailed Jamie Little and Shannon Spake's role as commentators at the desk, and asked for an Xfinity Series chance for Kligerman.

Notably, a college football player has less ball knowledge than an NFL player, which is the highest level of football in the United States. This was something Griffin compared with Kligerman's experience in the Cup Series, and asked.

When Parker Kligerman retired from full-time Xfinity Series

At the end of last season, Parker Kligerman retired from the NASCAR Xfinity Series season as a full-time driver. Sharing the reason behind his choice with the media, here's what the 34-year-old said:

Ad
Parker Kligerman (75) does a burnout after winning the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn
Parker Kligerman (75) does a burnout after winning the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn
“I don’t know if there’s any one specific thing in decisions like this,” Kligerman said. “It’s a multitude of different things that add up, and then you say, ‘hey, I think I’m good.’ And it really came down to that."
Ad
"I don’t know if there’s any other way to describe it. I feel very at peace with it. I’ve never been so relaxed in my entire life as I have the last two weeks," he further added. (Via Frontstretch)

Parker Kligerman entered NASCAR back in 2009 with the Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity Series race at Kansas, and his latest race in NASCAR was the 2025 Black's Tire 200 Truck Series race at Rockingham.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications