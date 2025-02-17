"I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have": Jimmie Johnson gives a heartfelt account after unexpected Daytona 500 glory

Jimmie Johnson expressed his emotions following a breakthrough outcome at the 67th running of the Daytona 500. The seven-time Cup Series champion posted his best Cup Series race result since returning from retirement in the 2023 season.

The season-opener Daytona 500 ended on a chaotic note, garnering immense limelight. After braving eight cautions and a staggering 56 lead changes, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron clinched his second-consecutive crown jewel victory, whereas, veteran drivers like Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and more suffered unwanted setbacks.

But Johnson shined at the 2.5-mile oval, piloting his #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota to a third-place finish, his best Daytona 500 result since he last won at the superspeedway in 2013. He made it through the qualifying as a non-chartered car, began the 500-mile showdown from 40th place, but grabbed the podium, after a big jump on the final lap.

Thus, following the adrenaline-packed battle the legendary driver admitted to experiencing unexpected emotions arising out of an out-of-the-ordinary result.

“This feels incredible. And I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have. I’ve never been in this position as an owner and it’s really opened up a different set of emotions and the pride that I have in this result, the pride that I have in this company. All that we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on," Johnson told Fox via Skewcar.

Aside from Johnson, his co-owned outfit LMC posted an overall promising Cup Series result. John Hunter Nemechek salvaged a career-best finish of P5, with Erik Jones netting a 12th-place finish.

Jimmie Johnson opens up on Legacy Motor Club's progress over the past year

In November 2022, Jimmie Johnson invested in then-Petty GMS Motorsports, and the organization was rebadged as Legacy Motor Club in 2023, with Johnson and Maury Gallagher as the co-owners, and Richard Petty as the team's ambassador.

It's worth mentioning that Johnson ran LMC's debut season in Chevrolet-powered cars, the manufacturer with whom the NASCAR driver achieved his legendary status. However, after one season, the organization switched to Toyota in 2024, as they didn't get the required support from the American manufacturer.

Nonetheless, after making key changes during the 2024 season, Jimmie Johnson's team witnessed improvement in the season's second half. And after working hard in the offseason, Johnson said LMC has progressed significantly.

“Last year was just much more difficult than we ever anticipated or bargained for. There was a lot on our side to learn and understand, then I think Toyota bringing on a new team, there was a little bit in that as well. But where we’ve come in the last 12 months, especially the last three or four months since the season has ended, it’s pretty impressive,” Johnson said via The Express US.

Jimmie Johnson will be next seen locking horns in the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

