“I enjoy domination”: Kenny Wallace backs Travis Kelce-led Kansas Chiefs to hit Super Bowl three-peat

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has made his Super Bowl predictions, expressing hope that Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will achieve a three-peat. However, he also predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles might prevent the Chiefs from making history on Sunday, February 9.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM ET, and rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the half-time show. After winning the big game in 2023 and '24, the Chiefs are aiming for a monumental three-peat that has never been achieved before.

Wallace, a St. Louis, Missouri native, will be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. As a competitor, the 61-year-old remarked that he enjoys dominance, as such streaks rarely last long. During his Sunday morning Coffee with Kenny show, he said:

"Listen, I'm born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and I definitely want the Kansas City Chiefs to win. I do like domination. Now, I know a lot you people, you have this point of view where you want everybody to be equal and spread the love around. But as a competitor, I enjoy domination because I know domination's not going to last long." [from 1:40]

Despite rooting for the Chiefs to continue their dominant run, he believes the Eagles will win Super Bowl LIX.

"To all you, I'm from Missouri, and I do want the Kansas City Chiefs to win their third Super Bowl in a row and I just think domination's just awesome. I would love [for] them to get the record. However, I'm going to go with the Eagles, I think this is one of these deals where I just feel it. If Eagles win, I'm not going to congratulate them and I don't want the Eagles to win."

"I'm going for the Eagles to win. I just kind of feel like they are a really good team. That's all there's to it, they're a really good team. I do want the Chiefs to win. I feel like in a very mature way, the Eagles are going to win," Kenny Wallace added.

One week after Super Bowl LIX, the 2025 NASCAR season will commence with the Daytona 500 on February 16.

Kenny Wallace describes Ken Schrader's best advice on dominance

Kenny Wallace reflected on Kenny Schrader's life-changing advice when he was on a hot streak, winning three of seven nights at Volusia Speedway. Wallace recalled feeling on top of the world, while Schrader humorously reminded him that it wouldn’t last long.

"I'll never forget, 2012, at Volusia, I won three of seven nights and that's hard to do because there are a 130 cars every night and you only have 1 feature. I won three of seven nights, and I looked at Kenny Schrader and I said, 'Schrader, Man I just cannot believe this, this is unbelievable my car is really good.' Schrader looked at me and gave the best advice I've ever heard in my life. He said, 'Oh! don't worry, It won't last.'" Kenny Wallace said. [from 2:16]

Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader, longtime friends, recently launched the Herm and Schrader podcast under Dale Earnhardt Jr's Dirty Mo Media umbrella. The podcast explores the latest news in dirt racing and regional series while also tackling major NASCAR topics, all with plenty of banter between the two.

