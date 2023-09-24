“I enjoy every minute of it”: Austin Dillon on driving the famous #3 car previously driven by Dale Earnhardt, Junior Johnson, and more

In a recent exclusive interview with BVM Sports, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon reflected on his illustrious Cup Series career, notably steering the revered #3 car for nearly a decade.

The emblematic vehicle has a storied history, once graced by the likes of Junior Johnson, Paul Goldsmith, and the legendary Dale Earnhardt. Dillon, however, remains unflinchingly devoted to the legacy of this iconic number.

When queried about the sensation of driving the famed #3, Dillon's passion was palpable.

"I love getting behind the wheels of the No. 3 car and seeing the fans at the track who support us," he enthused.

Despite the weight of history, Austin Dillon embraces every moment.

"It's always a question that's often asked but I enjoy every minute of it and love interacting with the fans," he affirmed.

His sights are set on a brighter future, one that includes adding another trophy to the illustrious lineage of the #3 car. He stated:

"Looking forward to hopefully bringing another trophy to the number."

The number 3 has long been synonymous with greatness in the annals of NASCAR. From the Junior Johnsons to Paul Goldsmiths, the legacy only grew more mythic with Dale Earnhardt at the helm. Dillon, cognizant of the weight of his predecessors' achievements, carries this mantle with a sense of honor.

Austin Dillon voices his opinion on NASCAR's decision to discontinue Bristol dirt races

Dillon also weighed in on a recent development that had stirred the conversations among the NASCAR community. Bristol Motor Speedway recently announced a shift back to concrete tracks, discontinuing an annual dirt race tradition.

A decision that Dillon expressed mixed feelings about, given his roots in dirt racing.

"It's a bummer," he lamented. "I mean I love going there and throwing back at the dirt track. Obviously, growing up as a dirt racer, it's a lot of fun for me. We've had some good runs this past year."

While he acknowledged the merits of the concrete track at Bristol, the 33-year-old's attachment to the dirt track experience was evident.

"I think I was in the minority but after this past weekend I think some of the guys probably flipped. They missed the dirt," Dillon mused.

Austin Dillon, 33, driving for Richard Childress Racing, could not make the cut for the Cup Series playoffs this season. The former Truck Series and Xfinity Series champion, 29th in the Cup standings, heads into the playoff race in Texas after securing the 13th position in the qualifying.