"I don't have enough to cover a full season": Ida Zetterström confronts funding hurdles in NHRA pursuit

NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver Ida Zetterström has opened up about her struggles to compete for the entire 2025 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, despite having a guaranteed full-time seat with JCM Racing. The driver, who got her start in racing at the age of eight when she competed in Jr. dragsters, explained how the lack of funding is proving to be an obstacle in her pursuit of winning a championship, even with the backing of a few sponsors.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Cars Yeah podcast, the Swedish drag racer explained how after running only eight races in the 2024 season, she can only race in 10 events this year as well. While it is only a half-season schedule, Ida Zetterström hopes that she and her team can find the financial backing to compete for the championship title.

"We were hoping that 2025 will be our first full year, but it all comes down to funding and right now I do not have the - I have great partners - I just do not have enough for it to cover a full season. So we have 10 races this year, a little more than last year, but as it looks right now it's 10 and we're still chasing more funding and going to try and find those partners that will be with us for the long run and that will be part of our success, and hopefully our first championship win and chasing many more to come," she said [16:32 onwards.]

Ida Zetterström made her NHRA Top Fuel debut last year, after having spent time in Europe where she won the 2023 Top Fuel title at the FIA European Championship event and set the new European speed record of 321mph.

Driving for JCM Racing in 2024, the Top Fuel driver accumulated a total of 359 points over eight races, putting her in 14th place in the standings. This year, after competing in three races, she has scored a total of 90 points, putting her in 12th place.

"Her work ethic is incredible": JCM Racing owner discusses Ida Zetterström's potential

Ida Zetterstrom during qualifying for the Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, August 16th 2024 - Source: Imagn

JCM Racing, owned by Joe and P.J. Maynard, became the first team to have an all-female nitro team this year when they announced that Ida Zetterström would stay with them as their Top Fuel driver, and Alexis DeJoria would hop onboard to pilot the Bandero Premium Tequila Funny Car. When it was announced that the Swedish driver would continue to pilot their Top Fuel Dragster this season, Joe Maynard spoke out about the racer's strengths.

"Working with Ida last year, and seeing her drive and tenacity, I have no doubt that it’s only a matter of time before she has an NHRA championship to go along with her European championships," the team owner said. "Her work ethic is incredible, and that translates to success on the track. I’m hopeful we can continue to add more races to her schedule this year and put her in a position to have a shot at the Countdown to the Championship." [via NHRA]

The next race in Ida Zetterström's schedule is the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals taking place at the zMax Dragway in North Carolina from April 25th to 27th.

