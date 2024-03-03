“I didn't even have to go to the infield care center this week”: Josh Williams on finishing 14th in Las Vegas Xfinity race

Kaulig Racing driver Josh Williams has reflected upon his Las Vegas Motor Speedway outing that ended on a rather pleasing note.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Spring Race, held on March 2, saw Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek sealing the victory. Austin Hill, who won the season-opener at the Daytona International Speedway and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250, settled his run at P4.

Josh Williams finished the third Xfinity race on NASCAR's calendar at P14. The 30-year-old driver entered the 2024 season as a full-time driver for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series. However, he saw himself spiraling into wrecks in both of his Xfinity runs, ending with a DNF.

The Daytona 300 stint ended at P34, followed by P37 finishes at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Xfinity Series Spring Race was his first complete run of 2024, and despite finishing outside the top 10, he is content with his performance.

Post his 200-lap run on the LVMS, Williams spoke to reporter Bryan Nolen about his satisfactory outing with the team.

"I didn't even have to go to the infield care center this week, so that's awesome. I needed to learn a little bit. These Kaulig cars are different than what they used to be. Our qualifying never was that great but told the guys 'I'll figure it out in the race' and we definitely did", Williams said.

The Port Charlotte native added:

"I kind of made a little bit too tight asking for just adjustments for security but...great job with strategy there, we capitalized on the moment and ended up with a good finish."

Josh Williams opens up on his dismal NASCAR Cup Series outing

Josh Williams competed at the NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, the #16 driver found himself trapped in the massive wreck on the second lap that spiraled a total of 16 cars with it. His run ended with a DNF, at P37.

After concluding his Atlanta run, Williams vented his dissatisfaction over the wreck-fest race on the 1.54-mile asphalt. His post-race words were shared by 'The Racing Experts' on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

“This is supposed to be Cup racing. It’s just insane, I had like five guys pass me while we were still wrecking, it’s like Lap One. So, I don’t know it’s unfortunate. I’ve got some bad luck, I need to figure out how to get rid of it somehow.”

