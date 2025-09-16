  • NASCAR
  • “I was in every damn meeting”: Jeff Burton bluntly debunks the myth of TV’s role in dictating NASCAR playoff format 

By Karan Yadav
Published Sep 16, 2025 04:49 GMT
AUTO: SEP 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Andy
Jeff Burton bluntly debunks the myth of TV’s role in deciding NASCAR playoff format - Source: Getty

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton was recently featured in an interview with Freddie Kraft on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. During the episode, Burton opened up about the myth of TV's role in deciding the playoff format.

The current Cup Series playoff format features three elimination rounds before the main title race. The postseason begins with the Round of 16, followed by the Round of 12 and the Round of 8, with three races in each round. In the end, the remaining four drivers compete at Phoenix Raceway in the 312-lap Championship Four race.

Jeff Burton highlighted that TV has no role in deciding the playoff format. Burton claimed he was present in every meeting when NASCAR announced the 36-race format. He further explained:

"NASCAR makes these decisions. When this format that we are currently racing under was created, I was in every damn meeting. TV didn't make this decision; they would have had a seat at the table. As did drivers, as did car owners, as did NASCAR, as did the tracks and TV, didn't say, "Here's your format." This is what we're doing." [00:16 onwards]
"That's not how that happened. And the fact that people think that's how it happened happened. I don't know where that's coming from. And if anyone thinks that TV wrote a prescription, 'here's how you're going to do this', that's bullsh*t," Jeff Burton concluded.
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race marked the end of the Round of 16, and Christopher Bell won the race. The first race of the Round of 12, the Mobil 1 301, will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin currently leads the Cup Series points table and has a buffer of 26 points above the cutoff line.

“These guys are damn good at what they do”: Jeff Burton got candid about his take on today's NASCAR drivers

Earlier this month, former stock car racing driver Jeff Burton sat down with NASCAR analyst Taylor Kitchen for an interview. During the interaction, Burton dismissed all claims that today's NASCAR drivers are not as talented as those of the past.

Continuing further, the 58-year-old claimed that the competition in the current condition is tough and overtaking their opponents is harder. He also pointed out that he enjoys the next era of racing, as precision is the key to victory.

Reflecting on the same, Jeff Burton defended the current drivers and stated:

"I promise you this: a lot of people say that to me, 'Hey, those guys aren't as good as y'all were.'" That's bullsh*t, excuse my language. It is. These guys are damn good at what they do. And there's some of us who couldn't do it in this environment. [1:35 onwards]
"There are some that could, and there's some of these (current drivers) that couldn't have done it in our environment. And there's some that could.”

Jeff Burton amassed 21 victories in the Cup Series along with 134 top fives, 254 top tens, and six pole positions in 695 starts in his 22-year stint. Additionally, he also competed in the Xfinity Series, where he secured 27 wins, 153 top-tens, and 11 pole positions in 306 starts in his two-decade-long career.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
