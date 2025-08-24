“I was excited, nervous, and thankful’: Natalie Decker pens a heartfelt note on her NASCAR return after childbirth 

  • NASCAR
By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 24, 2025 17:42 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
Natalie Decker at Daytona International Speedway on on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Image: Imagn.

Natalie Decker, who made her first NASCAR Xfinity Series start in over a year on Friday, shared a message on social media celebrating her return after giving birth to her son six months ago.

Decker climbed back into the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports. She qualified on owner points and finished in 22nd place at Daytona International Speedway. In her latest post on X, Decker shared pictures from the track with her first child, Levi, and wrote:

"DAYTONA first race back since having my son 6 months ago & over a year since I have been in the seat. I was excited, nervous and thankful for the opportunity. Thank you everyone who made this possible & all who supported my motherhood journey coming back to the track as a driver," Natalie Decker wrote on X.
Decker welcomed Levi with husband Derek Lemke in February 2025 and joined a small group of women who have raced in NASCAR's top three series after motherhood. Shawna Robinson, Sara Christian, Tina Gordon, Ethel Mobley, Alli Owens, Kelly Sutton, and Jessica Friesen are the only other female drivers to do the same.

The race marked Decker's 13th career Xfinity start after she debuted in the series in 2021. It was also her second-best finish since a career-best 18th place during the season-opening race at Daytona in 2024.

"We have decided right when we started dating that our goal was to raise our family how we were raised at the racetrack. So this is just so amazing that I get to bring Levi to the Daytona race with me and he gets to be a part of the whole experience," Decker told FOX News.
The 104-lap race saw multiple lead changes, and Parker Kligerman ultimately won in an overtime finish as Connor Zilisch's replacement for JR Motorsports.

What is Natalia Decker's best finish in NASCAR?

Natalia Decker has managed one top-10 finish in NASCAR. The 28-year-old scored a best finish of fifth place in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2020 for Niece Motorsports. This was also a best finish by a woman in the series.

Before taking a break from NASCAR, Decker had 32 starts in the Truck Series. Notably, she started karting at nine years old and tested her skills in a stock car just three years later. Decker took the 2013 ARCA Midwest Tour Rookie of the Year after finishing third in points. The Wisconsin native moved to NASCAR through the Drive for Diversity program with Rev Racing team in 2015. Her last Xfinity race was at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in May of last year.

Decker owns a Super Late Model team, Natalie Decker Racing with her husband.

