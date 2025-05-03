“I have all the faith”: Justin Allgaier optimistic about bringing Dale Jr. a win at Texas

Justin Allgaier, driver for JR Motorsports and the winner of the 2024 Xfinity Series Championship, recently shared his ambitions for the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. He will be starting second in the race on Saturday.

Justin Allgaier is currently driving the #7 for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Allgaier has established himself as one of the most consistent and successful drivers in the series by winning the 2024 Xfinity Series championship, which came after 14 years in the Xfinity Series.

Allgaier is currently the all-time leader for most top-ten finishes in the Xfinity Series with 285 and more than 25 career victories. He has not finished below seventh in points in any of his seasons.

While speaking to PRN Live, Allagier shared what he expects from his team in the Xfinity Series race. He said he has complete “faith” in his team and knows what it takes to win the race at Texas Motor Speedway. He said:

"These scenarios without practice or qualifying, you have to have a great team behind you. I have all the faith in the world in my @JRMotorsports team. I just know we'll have the car to get it done today."

As of now, the JR Motorsports star leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 449 points after 11 races. Allgaier has already secured two victories this season. At the Liuna! 300, he edged out Aric Almirola for his 26th career Xfinity Series win. He followed it up with another win, holding off Sam Mayer for his 27th career victory and a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash Bonus. Out of the 11 races, Allgaier has 8 top-five finishes and 8 top-ten finishes with an average finish of 8.182.

Justin Allgaier made feelings known as he headed to Bristol with an exclusive honor

Justin Allgaier headed into the SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway with significant momentum, both on and off the track. As the current leader in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings, Allgaier stands out as the only driver in the field with multiple wins at Bristol, boasting two victories and a remarkable record of leading 60 or more laps in each of the last eight races.

He has led the most laps in five of the last six Bristol events and has won eight of the last 16 stages at the high-banked short track, underscoring his dominance and affinity for the venue. Allgaier himself said via Speedway Digest:

“Bristol has always been one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. There’s just something about this place that has suited my driving style.”

“It’s definitely a special feeling whenever we get to race here, and I can’t wait to get to the track this weekend and see what we can do with our Jarrett Chevrolet. We’ve had extremely strong cars here in the past, and I know that will be the case again come Saturday,” he added.

Beyond his on-track prowess, Allgaier is also in the spotlight for his eligibility in the Dash 4 Cash program, with the SciAps 300 marking the third such event of the year.

