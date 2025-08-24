“I had faith”: Parker Kligerman looks back on his Daytona win after heartbreak in February

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 24, 2025 00:56 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona - Source: Imagn
Parker Kligerman (88) holds the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway- Source: Imagn

Parker Kligerman shared his reaction after crossing the line first at Daytona, speaking about how the win felt different from a heartbreak earlier this year. In a post-race conversation with Frontstretch, he admitted to thinking about February’s disappointment but insisted that this time, he trusted his team and the result.

The video was posted on X by Frontstretch. The clip showed Parker Kligerman answering questions about whether he feared a repeat of his February disqualification. In the video, Parker Kligerman said he was reminded of the past but chose to stay confident. He noted that post-race inspection had not yet been cleared but repeated that he trusted his team’s work.

"Maybe a little bit. I definitely thought about it. Wait a second, last time I was here I thought it was over, but no, I got faith. We're fine, so it'll all work out." he said.
Trending
“I definitely thought about it,” he admitted, before adding, “I got faith. They did everything right.”
Kligerman, driving in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on August 22, led the final 10 laps to win the race. He crossed the line ahead of JR Motorsports drivers Sammy Smith and Justin Allgaier, completing an all-JRM podium. Behind them, Jesse Love and Sam Mayer rounded out the top five.

The race itself turned late when the “Big One” struck with three laps to go. Kligerman restarted on the front row and held off the field in the closing laps. While the official record credited Connor Zilisch with the win due to being the points-eligible driver, the performance was still one of Kligerman’s strongest of the year.

“In my mind, oh two, I got two”, Parker Kligerman counts both checkered flags

The Daytona finish was not the first time Parker Kligerman had crossed the line first in 2025. Earlier in February, he appeared to have won the season-opening Truck Series race at the same track. Just an hour after that event ended, NASCAR ruled his truck illegal due to a rear ride height issue, and Corey Heim was declared the winner.

That February disqualification meant Parker Kligerman was denied a Truck Series win, and Friday’s Xfinity race was also taken from him in the record books because Zilisch was the official driver of record. Despite this, Kligerman made clear that he counts both wins as his own. Speaking to reporter Bob Pockrass, he said,

“In my mind, oh two, I got two. The first one still counts in my mind and we don’t have to get no sour grapes, but this is a happy moment. I got two right now. I feel it. I got two checkered flags right now, and that’s good for me.”
The 35-year-old from Westport had stepped away from full-time racing last year, announcing that he would only compete in select races in 2025. His Daytona Truck Series start in February was his first since that announcement. Although the disqualification denied him the official victory, Kligerman still insists on viewing it as his win, and his stance carried over into the Xfinity result at Daytona.

Had the August finish been credited directly to him, it would have been Parker Kligerman’s first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series win after 122 career starts. Instead, Connor Zilisch took the official recognition and the championship points.

