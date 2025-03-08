"I was a fan before I heard that": Amy Earnhardt recalls feeling blindsided by Jessica Simpson's bizarre dream of marrying Dale Jr.

NASCAR team owner Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt recently shared that she was caught off guard when singer Jessica Simpson said in an interview that she had a dream about marrying the former driver. Amy met Dale Jr. when she was hired to design his house in the late 2000s. The two got married on New Year's Eve in 2016 and have two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

During the latest episode of 'Bless Your Hardt,' Amy recalled the NASCAR race where Simpson performed.

"You and I had just started to date. So I think it's the [Daytona] 500, and Jessica Simpson's coming to perform, and she did a media interview where she talked about how she had had a dream, yeah, where you and her got married in a treehouse," Amy Earnhardt said (26:05 onwards).

Jessica Simpson sang during a concert at Lowe's Motor Speedway before the start of the Bank of America 500 in 2008.

"And I was like, I had to ask you, cuz I was a fan before I heard that. And my girlfriend and I were in the bus. I was like, 'Can you bring her by the bus? I want to meet her.' And you were like, 'No, I don't think I'm going to mess with that. I was like, 'Screw her!' I was so mad after that. I was like, 'She's coming around my man, dang, trying to plant a seed that she's going to marry Dale Jr.'" Amy added.

Dale Jr., who retired from full-time racing in 2017, works as a broadcaster for the NASCAR Cup Series. The 50-year-old joined NBC in 2018 and will start a multi-year contract with Amazon and TNT this season.

"We just sit corner to corner" - Amy Earnhardt on restaurant seating with Dale Jr.

Amy Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. prefer to sit on the same side of a booth at restaurants. During the same episode of ''Bless Your Hardt,' Amy and the JR Motorsports team owner played a game where they shared their thoughts on different relationship habits.

When asked about couples sitting on the same side of a booth at restaurants, Amy admitted they do it often.

"Yeah. If it's a table, we just sit corner to corner. We went to a charity dinner the other night, and it was a small table. Six of us were sitting there, and instead of sitting in the chair, he sat in the booth next to me and held my hand," Amy Earnhardt said (48:38 onwards).

Amy also shared that they hold hands in public because it helps her keep up with Dale Jr, who walks fast.

