"I don't feel 50 mentally": NASCAR ace Jimmie Johnson gets candid on redefining age and life after racing

Jimmie Johnson has spent much of his life living at full throttle, racing around NASCAR tracks in front of screaming fans, pushing beyond what most people think is achievable. Now he’s turned 50, and despite the birthday candles, he’s surprised by how he doesn't feel like he has turned 50 in terms of his mental approach.

After two decades and more of racing, winning championships, and breaking records, Johnson admits that there have been shifts. He’s no longer chasing day-after-day glories on the track, but that doesn’t mean he’s stepping off the throttle. He’s more selective now and exploring what else he can be when racing isn’t the main storyline: mentor, commentator, entrepreneur, perhaps a more attentive father and friend. He wants to keep his hands in the sport, but with perspective.

Johnson recently shared his thoughts on how he doesn't feel like he's 50 mentally, due to the significant lifestyle differences between an athlete and a typical person.

"I don’t feel 50 mentally, and part of that is because I still have so much to learn. Being an athlete, you’re exposed to a lot, but when I look around at friends who are 50 and in the workforce, their skill sets are so well-rounded in the 'real world' compared to an athlete or race car driver. This journey on the ownership side, running a company, operations, all the different layers to it, has been a crash course." Jimmie Johnson via The Athletic

Johnson further explained how some of the most basic things, like talking to an HR person, feel new to him, and gaining basic knowledge of the business world feels new to him at the age of 50.

"What an emotional roller coaster it’s been," Jimmie Johnson shares an emotional moment he had with his elder daughter.

Jimmie Johnson has experienced countless highs and lows behind the wheel, but nothing quite compares to the emotions that come with parenting. Recently, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion shared a deeply personal moment about his elder daughter, Evie, who just started a new chapter in her life.

Johnson shared the news of her elder daughter moving out for boarding school and how it affected him.

"Evie is 15 now. We just dropped her off at boarding school this month, and gosh, what an emotional roller coaster it’s been. She advocated for this move, but that doesn’t make it any easier for her or for us when saying goodbye and leaving. We thought we had until 18, so 15 feels ahead of schedule." Jimmie Johnson said via The Athletic

Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to spend time with his family now and how fast time flies by as well. He recalled an incident watching his elder daughter drive a car out of the driveway, which felt weird to Johnson as a dad and made him realise that he's 50.

