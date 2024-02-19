The NASCAR fanbase expressed their disappointment as the United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway got postponed again.

In a rare turn of events, the Xfinity Series race, originally scheduled for Saturday, 5 pm ET, has been postponed twice already. The persistent downpours and inclement weather conditions have forced NASCAR officials to take this step.

Initially, the 300-mile run was deferred to Monday, 11 am ET. However, harsh weather conditions have resulted in another delay. The Daytona race will now flag off today, at 9.00 pm ET.

Upon knowing about the rescheduling, motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck, via his X (formerly Twitter) account, shared the news with the community. Gluck wrote:

"Dammit. Xfinity Series race moves to 9 pm tonight due to a still-wet track. Daytona 500 at 4:30, then Xfinity at 9. We still plan to do tweetup in 10 min if anyone wants to stick around."

Post his revelation, fans expressed mixed reactions. From taking sarcastic jibes to voicing their frustration, fans flooded the post with their comments.

One fan's comment read:

"I feel bad for the fans, media and everyone involved. It’s going to be another long day/night. Bummer."

"Me explaining to my boss why I called in but now I'm available to work again," another fan said.

A third fan noted that it was absolutely ridiculous.

Here are a few more reactions:

Due to inclement weather conditions, NASCAR has made some changes to the ticket rules

For the first time in NASCAR history, the Great American Race and the United Rentals 300 will kick off on the same day. Furthermore, the double rescheduling of races has resulted in a modification regarding the validity of tickets.

The tickets purchased for Saturday's Xfinity Series race will hold valid for Monday's race. The same is the case with the Daytona 500, scheduled for 4 pm ET.

However, fans who've bought the Saturday grandstand tickets with access to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone need not worry about which one to watch. Both races are open to them.

Both MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will broadcast the Xfinity Series race and the Great American Race. Additionally, FS1 will cover the former while FOX will take care of the latter.