"I don't feel bad for him": Jeff Burton blunt on Harrison’s NASCAR future in Netflix preview

Harrison Burton's father and former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton revealed his feelings after his son was let go from Wood Brothers Racing in the Cup Series. Harrison currently races in the Xfinity Series for AM Racing.

Jeff Burton had a long career in the sport, spending decades behind the wheel of multiple Xfinity and Cup Series teams, gaining immense experience. He clinched 21 wins in the Cup Series in close to 700 races that he participated over the course of two decades, and won 27 races in the Xfinity Series.

His son, Harrison Burton, raced three full-time seasons in the Cup Series for Wood Brothers Racing between 2022 and 2024. However, his results were below par (except for his victory in Daytona last year), and the team dropped him from their 2025 squad.

In a preview of the second season of Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed, Harrison's father, Jeff, shared his reaction to the team's sacking of his son. He mentioned not feeling bad for Harrison, as he sees it more optimistically.

"I don't feel bad for him. I think it's an opportunity. This is life. Everybody goes through this. 'What did I do wrong? What can I do better? And then go do it,'" Jeff Burton is heard saying in the preview.

Harrison Burton currently competes in the Xfinity Series with AM Racing and has been performing much more competitively than he did with Wood Brothers Racing.

Jeff Burton on "unacceptable" Martinsville Xfinity Series race

Earlier this year, as NASCAR moved to Martinsville, there was significant criticism surrounding the Xfinity Series race. While the short track is known for intense racing and a higher risk of crashes, the second-tier race of the sport witnessed a wave of 14 cautions that continued for 104 laps of the race.

This was caused after drivers seemingly wrecked their competition intentionally, leading to a chaotic end to the race. Many important NASCAR figures criticized this, including Jeff Burton.

Speaking on the Inside the Race podcast, Jeff Burton mentioned that this was an "unacceptable" way of racing.

"The entire race was just unacceptable," Burton said (at 40:30). People intentionally running into people, people intentionally wrecking people. It's just unacceptable."

He further mentioned that social media users would point fingers at the drivers for not being clean racers, however, Burton defended them, stating that they are good drivers but with a lack of accountability.

"And what's so frustrating about it is that, you know, you'll you'll see on social media where these young brats, 'they don't care, they're not talented.' Bull crap. These are very good race car drivers. these guys have talent. It's not that they don't have talent. It's that there's the lack of respect, the lack of accountability, right, for these kind of actions."

Many, including former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, mentioned that there should be stricter penalties for the drivers in a race like this to stop these situations from being created again.

