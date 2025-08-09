“I feel guilty”: Carson Hocevar makes a social media statement after watching string of NASCAR wrecks

Carson Hocevar shared a tongue-in-cheek apology on social media after feeling "guilty by association". His post comes after a wreck-filled Truck Series race at Watkins Glen this Friday.

While Corey Heim dominated the Mission 176 at The Glen and won his sixth Truck Series race of the season, triple overtime restarts caused chaos on the 2.45-mile road course. The event featured nine cautions and crashes involving Kyle Busch, Kaden Honeycutt, Tanner Gray, Parker Kligerman. Watching from afar, Cup driver Hocevar posted a tongue-in-cheek apology on X.

"I am currently watching all these wrecks. so I apologize. I feel guilty by association. will do better moving forward," wrote Carson Hocevar.

Carson Hocevar @CarsonHocevar i am currently watching all these wrecks. so i apologize. i feel guilty by association. will do better moving forward.

Hocevar has himself earned recognition for aggressive driving and frequent on track incidents. He ruffled feathers at Atlanta by bumping Kyle Busch and spinning Ryan Blaney during a runner-up finish. In Nashville, his contact sent Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the wall. The 22-year-old's bold tactics have kept him competitive but stirred controversy.

NASCAR personalities have called out Carson Hocevar's actions this season

At Iowa last week, Carson Hocevar hit and ended Zane Smith's good run and shrugged it off in post-race comments. Smith's promising day ended after he ran into the wall on lap 229.

"He took a swing at me nobody saw. Turned dead right and tried to wreck me at one point. Must be Billy Badass," Carson Hocevar said in a post-race interview (via Frontstretch).

Hocevar carried on to finish eighth. Denny Hamlin later cleared Hocevar of intent and called the crash an accident caused by losing control. But Hamlin issued a warning about Hocevar's unapologetic post-race attitude on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also commented on the issue on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, saying:

"Overall, I think he needs to clean it up a little bit in terms of look at his results since Nashville: just a lot of incidents, a lot of contact, a lot of problems, a lot of rough finishes, bad finishes."

After Hocevar collided with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and sent his Hyak Motorsports' No. 47 Chevy into the wall at Nashville, he also received disapproval from Earnhardt Jr.

Hocevar patched things up with Stenhouse after a "productive" conversation but tangled again with him in Mexico City. He had also made an apology following his remarks about Mexico City, where he described the city as a "s**thole" and complained about travel and safety conditions during a livestream.

Spire Motorsports later fined him $50,000 and mandated a cultural sensitivity and bias-awareness training. Hocevar followed up with a public apology and said his skepticism was rooted in hearsay. He also wrote that after seeing the city and meeting its passionate fans, his opinion had changed.

