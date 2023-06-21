“I feel guilty”: Dale Earnhardt Jr explaining why he avoids sitting on the passenger seat will melt your heart

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is widely regarded as one of the best stock car racing drivers of the modern era. With 26 victories in NASCAR's topmost racing category, Dale Jr. certainly knows how to drive a car, however, his wife Amy Earnhardt seems to have other opinions.

The former NASCAR driver made a surprising revelation in a conversation with The Athletic, that his wife doesn't love his driving style. He added that she doesn't mind driving the car, but he feels 'guilty' whenever he's seated in the passenger seat.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer opened up about how he feels when not driving a car.

"I’m probably buried in my phone." he said. "I don’t know how this will sound, but I feel like as a husband and a father, it’s a responsibility of mine to drive us where we go. Amy doesn’t mind driving, and she really doesn’t love my driving, but I feel guilty when I sit in the passenger seat because I’m going to get on my phone and I’m going to get these emails."

The two-time Daytona 500 champion continued that he gets busy working once he is on his phone.

"I can answer this, that and the other, and I can check on this and retweet this and do some work stuff or responsibilities only I can do and I can’t have someone doing for me. So I’m usually sitting over there just buried in my phone." Dale Jr. said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s comments prove that he is a family man, who feels obliged to drive the car. However, when Earnhardt Jr. is seated in the passenger seat, he seems to delve into his own world.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his other antics which annoy his co-passengers

Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted that he is a retro music fan, with his liking for mashups of 80's hits. He likes to tune into his favorite radio stations and take on the role of a DJ when traveling in a car. He jokingly added that his co-passengers usually hate his choice of music.

The 48-year-old added as he mocked himself.

"I love to listen to the radio. It’s like, 'Oh man, now I’m gonna play you a new song. You’re driving and I’m gonna sit in the passenger seat and I’m gonna enlighten you with some music you’ve never heard.' And you’re probably going to hate it."

"But I like to DJ and accomplish some work stuff and catch up on emails."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. certainly seems to be an annoyance to have in the passenger seat and would be much better behind the wheel.

