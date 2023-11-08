NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. remains steadfast despite JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier narrowly missing out on clinching the Xfinity Series Championship last Saturday.

Justin Allgaier, the 37-year-old driver at the helm of the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro, delivered a stellar performance throughout the season. He ultimately secured a spot in the Championship 4 field for the final race of the season in Phoenix.

Despite a commendable effort in the race, Allgaier crossed the finish line in third place, falling short of the title. Cole Custer of Stewart Haas Racing emerged triumphant. He clinched both the race and the championship, shattering the dreams of JR Motorsports, who lost last year as well.

In a close late-race showdown, Allgaier briefly took the lead after a misstep by John Hunter Nemechek. However, his lead didn't last as he was overtaken by Custer not long after, who fought his way back to the front.

Reflecting on a sense of déjà vu, team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared via his Dale Jr Download podcast:

"I saw Allgaier at the end of this race last year. I walked up to him, and man, we were both heartbroken, right? I told him, let’s not do that again. We’re going to win this year. We are standing there on the pit road, trying not to cry. We don’t win."

For JR Motorsports, the quest for an Xfinity title continues, with their last triumph five years ago in 2018. However, this year's loss did not weigh as heavily on Earnhardt Jr. and his team compared to the previous season.

“I walked up to Allgaier and said, ‘Man, I tell you, I don’t really, I don’t feel as heartbroken as I did last year.’ He goes, ‘I don’t either.’ We’re not going to stand here and pout. I said you know, I feel like we put up a good fight for it. We weren’t good enough," Earnhardt Jr. recounted.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. congratulates Cole Custer, remains focused on next season

Turning their gaze toward 2024, Earnhardt Jr. expressed excitement about the future. He emphasized the promise that lies ahead in the upcoming season, saying:

“We raced them hard, we had a shot, and we just didn’t get it done. Looking ahead to 2024, man, we’ve got a lot to be excited about.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also extended congratulations to the champion Cole Custer. He acknowledged his well-deserved victory following a return to full-time racing in the Xfinity Series after a three-year stint in the Cup Series.

“Cole Custer wins a deserving championship. Cole is back down in the Xfinity Series after a little short stint in the Cup Series, trying to prove that he belongs in the Cup Series. He goes out there and gets it done," Earnhardt Jr. said.

As they prepare for the 2024 season, it remains to be seen what comes next for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports.