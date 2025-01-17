"I feel like I learn a lot": Joe Gibbs’ grandson opens up on his ‘first of many Chili Bowls’ experience

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs recently talked about the excitement and challenges of racing in the famous Chili Bowl Nationals, his first big event in Midget racing. Gibbs currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in his grandfather, Joe Gibb's team's No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE. He debuted in the series over three years and is yet to earn a win.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) previously forbade its drivers to race in non-NASCAR events but the team changed its policy this year and the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion stepped out of his comfort zone. Gibbs shared his openness to learn and the zeal to compete in more dirt races.

"It's been fun. Every time I've gotten in the car, I feel like I learn a lot. I've had a blast. I wish I could do more... I'd love to do more. I grew up with my father [Coy] going to Supercross races and stuff like that. I miss that. Wish I could go back. But this gives me vibes of that… it's fun and I love it," said Ty Gibbs [via Motorsport.com].

"It’s just different. The hard part is that you don’t have that many laps. I feel like halfway through the race, I'd figure out stuff to do and learn, but then I have, like, three laps to go and I'm sliding a guy for, like, 9th," he added.

Gibbs was also grateful for a new experience and hopes to continue participating in the dirt-racing series, as he concluded:

"I'd love to make this the first of many Chili Bowls."

Gibbs had raced in the USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway last year to prepare for the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals, which conclude this Saturday, January 18.

"Credit all of our turnaround on dirt to Christopher" - Ty Gibbs on JGR's dirt policy

Christopher Bell speaks with Ty Gibbs during practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Ty Gibbs shared that the decision to let JGR drivers race in events like the Chili Bowl was influenced by teammate Christopher Bell. During an interview with FloRacing, the 22-year-old credited his grandfather's change of heart to three-time Chili Bowl champion, Bell.

"I think we have to credit all of our turnaround on dirt to Christopher. He’s been fighting it for a long time. Now Briscoe is coming in to be our teammate and he of course runs dirt, so it’s helpful to have that. I want to learn as well," Ty Gibbs said [01:30 onwards].

Charlotte native Gibbs started racing go-karts on asphalt and dirt tracks in Mooresville. He moved to the ARCA Menards Series and won the 2021 title with 10 wins. Gibbs debuted in the NASCAR Xfinity Series that same year and won his first race at the Daytona Road Course.

He earned the 2022 Xfinity Series championship in his first full-time season, driving JGR's No. 54 Toyota.

