"I feel like I'm ready to make Cup starts": Corey Heim makes his feelings known on Kansas start with 23XI Racing

Corey Heim is all set to make a NASCAR Cup Series appearance at the Kansas Speedway this weekend. Speaking about the upcoming race, Heim, who seemed to be oozing confidence, said that he is focused on what's ahead and is not worried about a full-time Cup Series opportunity for now.

Ad

Heim, a full-time Truck Series driver, will drive for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's co-owned 23XI Racing this weekend. He will drive the #67 Toyota Camry XSE alongside Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst.

The 22-year-old driver from Georgia joined the Cup Series with Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing last year as the team's reserve driver. So far, he has racked up three Cup Series races to his name, with his last race coming at Ally 400 at Nashville in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Currently, Heim is a development driver for 23XI Racing after he signed for the team on a multi-year deal. As the full-time Truck star returns to the top-tier of stock car racing, here's what he said about his upcoming race:

“I don’t really let that get to me too much. I just focus on the current opportunities that I have at hand," Heim explained in a media availability on Saturday (May 10). "I definitely feel like I’m ready to make Cup starts – I don’t know if I’m ready to be a full-time Cup driver, that is what I’m learning as I go. I certainly feel like I am, but it is going out and proving that."

Ad

"I’m really happy with the opportunities that Toyota and 23XI have given me the past couple of years. I’m very happy with my 11 crew on the Truck side, and the 67 guys on the Cup side. I think I have a lot of things going for me in the right direction, and I’m very happy with my opportunities," he further added, as per Sports Illustrated.

Ad

Besides the Cup Series, Heim has also raced in the Xfinity Series, where he has racked up 20 races under his belt in three years. His last Xfinity Series race was the 2025 SciAps 300 at Bristol. However, Heim is renowned more for his Truck Series outings these days.

Corey Heim reflected on his stellar Truck run: "It is rewarding"

Corey Heim let his feelings known on his stellar run in the NASCAR Truck Series, where he has already picked up three wins this season. Heim races for Tricon Garage under a full-time obligation and is in charge of the #11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

Ad

NASCAR Truck Series driver Corey Heim (11) pits during the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

"I think a lot of it comes back to how good our 11 team is in the Truck side right now," Corey Heim stated via SI. "When you are winning races and competing very consistently, it’s fun and you are having a good time. It is rewarding."

Currently, the 22-year-old driver is leading the NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings with 368 points after eight races. Corey Heim has claimed three wins in eight races, with seven top 10s, five top fives, two poles. He has an astonishing average start position of 7.7875 and an average finish position of 5.75.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.