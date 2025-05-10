"I feel your presence": Veteran NASCAR voice shares emotional tribute to Sherry Pollex on her birthday

NASCAR broadcaster Claire B Lang shared a heartfelt tribute to Sherry Pollex on her birthday. She passed away in 2023 after a nine-year-long battle with ovarian cancer.

Ad

Pollex would have been 46 on May 10th. She was known in the NASCAR community for her philanthropic efforts in fighting cancer. She spent a large part of her life forming charities and raising awareness about early cancer detection, which can significantly increase patients' survival chances.

Her own detection came back in 2014, when she was 35. She was found to be suffering from Stage 3 ovarian cancer, which led to her undergoing surgery and 17 months of chemotherapy. She fought it for the next nine years, passing away in 2023.

Ad

Trending

As the Sherry Strong Foundation posted notes to celebrate what would have been her 46th birthday, Claire B Lang wrote a heartfelt note for her.

"Sherry ....miss you so much. ❤️You are still so loved by so many and the children you made strong despite your own battle are just part of your beautiful legacy. Every time I visit Sherry Strong at the Cancer Center I feel your presence. Always with us Sherry! So beautiful!" She wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sherry Pollex is still widely remembered around the NASCAR community. She was one of the more cheerful people who brought a beacon of positivity around the competitive sport.

Sherry Pollex once revealed how she remained positive and cheerful

Pollex had been through some rough time in her life. After she was diagonsed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer, she had to undergo a surgery to remove her ovaries, fallopian tubes, spleen, and appendix, along with a part of her stomach. This procedure lasted a few hours.

Ad

Subsequently, she began chemotherapy which last 17 months. It was a tough period for her, but she always managed to stay cheerful and positive.

Speaking to NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck in 2019, Sherry Pollex revealed that she had a lot of gratitude and was thankful for the life that she had. She mentioned that she managed to remain positive despite her medical condition because she focused on the better parts of life.

"I wake up every day and just have so much gratitude and joy for this life that I’m living, even though I have a chronic illness," Pollex said. "And it’s so hard. People ask me all the time: ‘I don’t get it. How do you stay so positive and how are you happy all the time when you have Stage 3C ovarian cancer?’ And I wake up every day and just think this life is amazing. If you look around you, there’s so much positivity and there’s so much beauty in this earth. The people who want to make a difference and want to inspire each other — there is a lot of us if you look for us."

Sherry Pollex was also instrumental in founding Catwalk for a Cause, a charity event that has gained over $4 million since its inception in 2010. She continues to be remembered around the world of NASCAR for her efforts in raising awareness about cancer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.