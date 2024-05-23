“I feel pretty strong about our chances”: Denny Hamlin still confident about their championship bid this season 

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin recently talked about his strong contention for the NASCAR Championship for the 2024 season. #11 Hamlin is still without a championship under his belt in an almost two-decade-long career.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a total of 54 career victories. The most recent was at Dover Motor Speedway on April 28. Hamlin presently sits at P3 in the 2024 overall Cup Series standings. He has secured three wins, five top-fives, and six top-tens after 13 starts in his Toyota Camry so far.

In a recent conversation with Bob Pockrass, Hamlin stated that he is still confident about the #11 JGR team's championship bid this season when Pockrass recollected an interview of Hamlin with former NASCAR driver turned analyst Clint Bowyer.

"Clint (Bowyer) got cornered you to say that, 'This is going to be your (Denny Hamlin) year.' So I'm curious, is it still going to be your year? Do you still feel that way a couple of weeks later?" Pockrass asked.

Hamlin responded by saying:

"I feel pretty strong about our chances for sure. Certainly, it is a little different when you get put under the gun like that for sure. But until I feel differently than I'll let you know."

A look into Denny Hamlin's interview with NASCAR analyst

Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a conversation with NASCAR analysts and commentators at Kansas Speedway, where he was asked to give a bold prediction for the 2024 season's NASCAR Championship.

In that interview, NASCAR driver turned commentator Clint Bowyer asked #11 Hamlin to pre-empt the winner of this season's championship.

"Would you tell people it's finally this year is the year you're going to win the championship? Just call it," Bowyer asked.

Hamlin made a bold statement, saying (via NASCAR on FOX):

"This is it. This is the year. This is the year it's gonna happen."

With a recent P2 finish at the much-awaited All-Star race at North Wilkesboro, Hamlin is heading towards the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 14th race of the season.