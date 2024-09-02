  • home icon
  • “I felt the pressure”: Chase Briscoe reflects on an emotional win for Stewart-Haas Racing in their final season

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 03, 2024 01:44 GMT
AUTO: SEP 01 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Getty
Chase Briscoe celebrates Cook Out Southern 500 win in victory lane (Source: Getty Images)

Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) driver Chase Briscoe secured a memorable win in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. After taking his first win of the season, Briscoe gave SHR one last shot to fight for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship in its final season.

SHR, the championship-winning team, is shutting down its operation at the end of the 2024 season in NASCAR’s top-tier series. However, the team will continue competing in the Xfinity Series.

In the post-race interview, Chase Briscoe revealed his emotions while parking the #14 Ford in victory lane during SHR’s final season. He also described the pressure he felt, particularly in the final 50 laps of the race, knowing he had a shot to win a race.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about what made him give everything to make the playoffs in the SHR’s final season, Briscoe said:

“I really wanted to see Stewart Haas winning their final season, but I really wanted the #14 car to end its final year winning. Just the heritage Haas and for us to be able to do it, and Tony called me. When your hero is telling you how unbelievable of a job you did and how it's one of the coolest things he's ever seen, that's pretty wild for me to hear.”
“I felt the pressure literally when I came off second on pit road, like 50 to go. I had tears in my eyes because I knew it was going to be up to me, and that was all I could ask for.”

Briscoe was 144 points below the cutline and had only one chance left to make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs entering the Cook Out Southern 500.

Chase Briscoe beats Kyle Busch’s challenge to win Darlington race

Chase Briscoe grabbed the lead on Lap 342 of 367 from leader Ross Chastain and then held off two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's fierce charge en route to his first win of the season. The win locked him in the 16-driver NASCAR playoff grid.

The win also marked his second career victory and his first since 2022 at Phoenix Raceway in March, ending a 93-race winless streak.

On making the NASCAR playoffs, Briscoe said (via NASCAR.com):

“It’s been 90-something races since that car has been in Victory Lane ... At least now we have a chance to go win a championship.”

Heading to the first playoff race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chase Briscoe sits 13th in the playoffs points standings with 2005 points.

