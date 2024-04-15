"I finally convinced him" - Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan on romantic getaway with American before he heads to Texas Cup race

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin enjoyed a romantic getaway with his fiance Jordan Fish. The celebrity NASCAR couple shared some dance steps at a local country music club.

The mile-and-a-half oval at Fort Worth, Texas, is playing host to the NASCAR circus this weekend, with Fish joining Hamlin for the race weekend. While in Fort Worth, the couple also took the opportunity to visit Billy Bob's Country Music nightclub at Stockyards.

Fish later shared some moments from the visit to the nightclub, where the couple could be seen swaying to some romantic music. She revealed that she had to convince Hamlin to step on the dance floor and successfully managed to do so.

"I finally convinced him to take me for a lap."

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have been in a relationship for a long time, with many sources indicating that the couple first met at an NBA game in 2007. They are parents to two children: Taylor James and Molly Gold.

Their relationship hit a rough patch in 2021 when they broke up but have since reconciled. Recently, they announced their engagement, with Hamlin and Fish sharing the news on January 1, 2024, via Instagram.

Fish is a model and entrepreneur and frequently accompanies Hamlin to race tracks across the states.

Denny Hamlin highlights the need for good pit stops and strategy in Texas

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver lines up 11th on the grid for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, having narrowly missed out on the top-10 starting position.

Ahead of the race weekend, Denny Hamlin emphasized the lack of passing on the track and stressed the importance of good pit stops and strategy to make up for the track position.

He was quoted by Speedwaydigest.com as saying:

"Texas is typically pretty tough to pass on, so I feel like we will need to have a good qualifying spot and then just execute on pit road. My guys have done an amazing job on pit road this season, so we'll definitely lean on them a little bit to help gain or just maintain track position and then we'll need to have the right strategy to be up front at the end."

Hamlin has made three trips to the victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway, with his last win dating back to 2019.

The AutoTrader Echopark Automotive 400 is scheduled this Sunday, April 14, with the green flag set to drop at 3:43 PM ET.