Former NASCAR driver turned Analyst Kyle Petty reflected on the 'hilarious' confrontation between Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell following the Cup Series race at COTA on Sunday, March 24.

Bell managed to spin both Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch during the 68-lap race, en route to his second place finish. Following the event, Bell found himself in a confrontation with Busch, who had quite an exchange with the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

NASCAR Analyst Kyle Petty joked that Christopher Bell managed to spin everybody on the track named Kyle, except for himself, as he watched the race from trackside. Reviewing the incidents Bell was involved in, he quipped on NASCAR's YouTube channel:

"What we saw was Christopher Bell hit everybody at the race track named Kyle, except for me. Yes I was there watching all the action."

Kyle Petty decoded the two incidents, as he believes the JGR driver was at fault for spinning Larson in the second stage. In the second incident however, he claims Bell had the right to shoot for the gap left by Busch.

Petty then decoded the post-race exchange between Christopher Bell and his former Truck Series boss. He said:

"Now what I enjoyed was the after the race confrontation. When Kyle Busch comes up trying to teach Christopher Bell how to count 'One, Two, Three'. He's holding up his fingers. He says 'I owe you one,' although he is holding up three fingers."

The 63-year-old Analyst added:

"At the same time he says, 'Have I ever wrecked you?' and Christopher Bell says 'No!'. So there we have it, for the record Christopher Bell is the only guy Kyle Busch has never wrecked on a race track, and I found that hilarious."

Petty hilariously recounted Busch's numerous feuds with other NASCAR drivers, claiming that Bell was the only driver who was not wrecked by the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Kyle Petty explains contact between Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch

The NASCAR Analyst claimed Bell was responsible for the first incident with Kyle Larson, however, he didn't put the entire blame on the JGR driver for the second incident with Kyle Busch.

Kyle Petty explained that Busch took a different approach to the corner, leaving a gap to the inside. He added that Bell opportunistically shot the gap, as any other driver would have done.

He explained:

"Busch drove that corner like he was the only car on the race track, Christopher Bell filled the hole to the inside. Kyle cuts back across, Christopher is there. That's what you learn to do every race track you ever race on, fill the hole."

Bell was classified second after the race, while Busch and Larson bounced back to claim a ninth and a 17th place finish respectively.