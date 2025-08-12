“I had no friends; couldn’t even rent an apartment”: Daniel Suarez recalls the struggles of his NASCAR journey in the US

Daniel Suarez opened up about the challenging aspects of his NASCAR journey upon arriving in the United States. The Monterrey native reflected on struggling with language barriers and a lack of friends, but credited his family ties for keeping him afloat.Suarez's US debut came when he entered NASCAR's K&amp;N Pro Series through a Drive for Diversity program in 2013. He quickly made a name for himself and joined the Xfinity Series full-time as a Joe Gibbs Racing driver in 2015.He clinched the Rookie of the Year award. He made history in the following season by becoming the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR race, and additionally, the first foreign-born NASCAR Xfinity Series champion in 2016.In an X post shared by NASCAR en Español, Suarez shared an inside look into his early days as a newcomer.&quot;I started with NASCAR Mexico. Very soon after that came the challenge of coming to the United States,&quot; Daniel Suarez said,&quot; I didn't speak english. I had no friends here in the United States. At first I couldn't even rent an apartment, because I didn't have social security&quot;&quot;For me one of the most important things is the family support I had during this whole process. One way or another, my dad always looked for a way to support me and to keep me motivated and to look for a way for my family to always be there with me,&quot; he added.Driving the No.99 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suarez has had a rather disappointing season this year. Compared to his sole win last year, the Mexican driver has yet to repeat the feat this season.With his imminent departure from Trackhouse Racing, Suarez faces mounting pressure to impress in the remaining rounds. As such, his seventh-place finish at the recently concluded Go Bowling at The Glen comes as a welcome respite to his troubles.Daniel Suarez lays down his goals for the post-seasonDaniel Suarez is determined to cap off the year with a win under his belt. In a post-race interview at Watkins Glen, the No.99 driver shared his wishes for a victorious swan song with Trackhouse Racing&quot;For me, the playoffs are important, but the most important thing for me is to win. I don't care if it's before the playoffs or after...I just want to win and end up my cycle with Trackhouse on a high,&quot; he said.Up next, Daniel Suarez heads to Richmond Raceway for the Cookout 400. He had a decent outing last year at the D-shaped oval, where a 93-lap lead and a Stage win culminated in a P10 result.Although his future remains uncertain, many speculated that he may compete with Kaulig Racing or JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series and return as a free agent for the 2027 season.