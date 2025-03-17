“I was fully committed to him”: Ross Chastain comes clean on the sacrifice he made for his teammate Daniel Suarez

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain shared his candid thoughts on teamwork at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In the closing laps, Chastain assisted teammate Daniel Suárez in briefly taking the lead from WBR’s Josh Berry, ultimately contributing to Trackhouse Racing securing a podium finish.

Ross Chastain drives the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 32-year-old Florida native is in his fourth full-time season with Trackhouse, where he has found significant success, securing all five of his Cup Series victories.

Chastain started the race in P19, with his Mexican teammate Daniel Suarez lining up behind him in P23. As the race progressed, both drivers worked their way through the field, but Chastain acknowledged that the #99 team had more speed than he did. After the race, the Trackhouse driver revealed that he helped his teammate when the race 'slipped away'.

"Yeah, it got him (Daniel Suarez) clear to the lead. I was fully committed to him and happy to do it. Got him a good push down the frontstretch and through the restart zone; another one into (turn) one and another one into three. We stayed connected well. It was aggressive, but it got him to the lead." Chastain explained (via Speedway Digest).

"And then he just bottomed out too hard with his car and let Josh (Berry) inside of him a couple laps into that run. Bummer because he had a better car than we did and had a shot to win. It just slipped away from us." he added.

However, Josh Berry took the lead back from Suare with 14 laps to go and eventually drove down victory lane for the first time in his Cup Series career. Meanwhile, Ross Chastain secured a P5 finish, proving an overall good result for Trakchouse despite Shane van Gisbergen's disappointing day.

Ross Chastain delivers a bold take on the Chase Elliott clash: "With the risk, there's always a reward"

Ross Chastain was involved in an on-track incident that left Hendrick Motorsports' ace driver Chase Elliott facing the wrong way in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA. Chastain bumped into the right rear of Elliott's Chevy on turn one of lap one at the road course, leaving him with an extreme disadvantage despite a strong qualifying run.

Ahead of the Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, Chastain finally shared his thoughts on the incident with the #9 driver.

"With the risks, there's always a reward. That move was a bad move. I felt in control until I got to like the last third of the brake zone, and then I started locking the rear, and not being able to be as slow as I wanted to," Ross Chastain told Bob Pockrass (0:47).

Despite the disadvantage, Elliott delivered his best in that race after securing a P4 finish. Meanwhile, Chastain crossed the start-finish line at COTA in P12.

