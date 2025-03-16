“I don't get moments to have my kids at victory lane very often”: Justin Allgaier gets real on his ‘emotional’ race win at Las Vegas 

Defending NASCAR Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier expressed his honest thoughts after a breakthrough win for the 2025 season with JR Motorsports. Leading more than half of the race, the No. 7 Chevrolet driver defended his position to ever-charging Aric Almirola until the very end at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ad

With his dominant run at Sin City, Allgaier has joined Kyle Busch and Mark Martin as the only drivers to win in nine back-to-back seasons in NASCAR's second-tier division. While Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s champion driver registered his 26th Xfinity win this Saturday (March 15), the 39-year-old Allgaier believes this win in Nevada is the "coolest thing" for him as his family is present for a mini vacation which doesn't happen often.

Ad

Trending

In a post-race conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Justin Allgaier opened up on his true feelings after an eventful race. He said:

"Just, all of the things that happened today really were a lot of fun, but probably the coolest thing today is my whole family's here. I got a bunch of families in town kind of having a mini family vacation, I guess with, with a bunch of family that we don't get to see very often."

Ad

Moreover, he admitted to the emotional impact of having his kids and wife for this special week. He continued:

"We spent all week out in Disneyland. We got to spend time with the family out there for spring break and then we come here and just really a special week. And I don't get the moments to have my kids at victory lane very often. And my wife and my kids being here meant the world to me. So, you know, it's, these are, these are emotional races for me because you never know if or when you're going to win another one..."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to his impressive Xfinity stint, Justin Allgaier also headlined the Daytona 500 weekend earlier this year. JR Motorsports, a predominantly Xfinity team, made its historic Cup Series debut at the 2025 season-opener Cup race. With Allgaier, the JRM team finished in the top 10 and made waves in the NASCAR community.

After a strong start to the 2025 season, Allgaier also shared a "piece of advice" he received from his wife, Ashley, ahead of the second NASCAR weekend at Atlanta.

Ad

"It's the truth and I know it": Justin Allgaier shares the 'zero again' advice from his wife Ashley

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race - Source: Getty

Justin Allgaier is in his 10th full-time season with JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. However, after finishing in the Championship 4 race several times, it is after nine seasons that the Illinois native lifted the coveted trophy at Phoenix Raceway.

Ad

As he gets deep into the 2025 season, Allgaier's wife Ashley shared a piece of advice for the Xfinity champion which the No. 7 iterated in a conversation with NASCAR. He said:

"I had a great piece of advice from my wife (Ashley Allgaier) … It is the truth, and I love it. She said, ‘Enjoy the championship while you can because when you get to Daytona, you’re a zero again.’ She said, I don’t mean you personally are a zero, but she said you have zero points when you get to Daytona. Like, they don’t give you an extra five bonus points at Daytona because you won a championship last year. You start over just like everybody else."

After five Xfinity races of the 2025 NASCAR season, Justin Allgaier and his No. 7 JRM team will now head to Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback