"I didn't get pushed out": Roger Penske's right hand man shares personal decision behind stepping back from daily leadership

Tim Cindric, a longtime executive at Team Penske, is stepping aside ahead of the 2025 season to focus on other projects. While he'll be taking time to do other things, Cindric will remain the team's president.

In a lengthy post on X, Cindric made it clear that it's been a difficult past few days informing those around him that he was stepping aside from the organization. Cindric wanted it to be known, too, that he isn't being "pushed out" of the team and will still be with Team Penske in some capacity. He wrote:

"Really tough few days having to let those l've worked so close with to achieve so much know that I need to make a change that reprioritizes some areas of my life. The journey I've been on has been amazing but it's time for me to catch up on some things that I've missed in life along the way. To be clear, this was totally my choice. I didn't get pushed out of the Team in any way. I'm really appreciative that Roger and I could find a way to stay together and that I can continue working in the sport I fell in love with as a child. Can't wait for St Pete!"

The 56-year-old has been working within the Penske organization since 1999. In 2006, Cindric was promoted to being the team's president, a role he continues to hold today.

Cindric is the father of Team Penske driver, Austin, who is a two-time race winner behind the wheel of the #2 Ford. Austin Cindric most notably won the 2022 Daytona 500, becoming the first and only rookie to win the event.

Team Penske fields three full-time Cup Series teams. Austin Cindric is behind the wheel of the #2, while Joey Logano pilots the #22 and Ryan Blaney is at the seat of the #12. The organization has won the last three Cup Series championships, with Logano winning the crowns in 2022 and 2024 while Blaney hoisted the title trophy in 2023.

Roger Penske's side recently revealed "first looks" of 2025 season

Ryan Blaney and Roger Penske talk during qualifying for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Team Penske's three drivers are set to take on the season-opening Busch Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium. The organization recently revealed the three pain schemes their drivers will be sporting via Instagram.

Joey Logano wheel be back with his familiar Pennzoil yellow and red paint scheme while Austin Cindric will field the black and blue Freightliner paint job and Ryan Blaney will be in the black and yellow Menard's Great Lakes scheme. Team Penske penned a caption that read:

"The first looks of the season."

The 2025 season will be Logano's 13th full-time campaign with Team Penske while it'll be the eighth season for Blaney. Cindric remains the newest Penske Cup Series driver as 2025 will be his fourth season.

