"I got attacked by two people": Kenny Wallace fires back at fans criticizing him for his 'innocent' visit to see student-built electric cars

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace revealed how he was "attacked" online by two people for paying a visit to St. Louis University and focusing on the electric race cars that the students were building there. Wallace also posted videos talking about those cars.

There is a large yet silent debate that goes on in the world of motorsport: the argument between electric cars and ICE cars. The latter provides a more raw and traditional feel of racing, with cars accelerating at extremely high speeds and making enough sound to make spectators close their ears. Meanwhile, electric cars are modern vehicles, providing an outlook on what could be the future of racing.

With the increasing demand and usage of EVs, St. Louis University's students got down to building such electric race cars. Kenny Wallace then paid an 'innocent' visit to their workshop and made a video about it. However, it wasn't met with a good reception from his followers.

Wallace revealed that when he announced that he was going to create a video about these students and their electric race cars, two people "attacked" him with their comments.

"I innocently announced, 'Hey, I'm going to St Louis University to see these young, brilliant kids design and race these little electric race cars.' Well, I got attacked by by two people! 'I don't like electric, Wallace, that's dumb. If I ever see an electric car, I'll never watch racing again,'" Wallace revealed (2:38 onwards).

The retired Cup Series and Xfinity Series driver further defended his stance regarding the EV debate.

Kenny Wallace defends electric equipment after receiving hate for featuring electric cars

Kenny Wallace before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Continuing in the video, Wallace mentioned that one should not be 'wired' to hate anything that runs on electricity, referencing the hate he received for featuring the electric race cars on his YouTube channel.

"People are wired. Some people are wired to argue right away," Wallace added, talking about the EV argument (3:05 onwards).

He then mentioned that all the equipment in his race shop, people's homes, and even NASCAR garages run on electricity, so it does not make sense to hate everything that is powered by it.

"That leads me to this: up in my race shop or at your house, they make electric lawnmowers, electric blowers to blow the dirt off of your driveway, they make electric impacts. If you go to any NASCAR race right now and go into the garage area, if you go into a NASCAR garage area, all the tools we use are electric," Kenny Wallace said (3:27 onwards).

Kenny Wallace further mentioned that even though cars run on diesel and petrol, every other material used in racing is dependent on electricity.

Electric cars have also found their way into motorsports. Formula 1, considered to be the pinnacle of motorsports, has engines powered by both electricity and fuel. There is also a dedicated open-wheel series, the Formula E, that features specifically electric cars.

