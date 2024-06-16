“I got you babe”: AJ Allmendinger’s wife volunteers to check NASCAR driver’s ‘crotch area’ on social media

AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara has volunteered to help check her husband's crotch area after the former makes a hilarious admission. The Kaulig Racing driver rammed hard into the wall early in the race marking his exit from the Iowa Speedway on Lap 34.

The 7/8-mile oval hosted the HyVee Perks 250 and witnessed 38 cars fighting for the pinnacle. After kicking off his run from fifth place, Sam Mayer climbed the ranks to come home with his second Xfinity Series win after opening his triumph tally at the Texas Motor Speedway.

For AJ Allmendinger, however, the debacle didn't last long. While running in tenth place, the #16 Chevy driver tried to maneuver through the turn but his right wheel blew up and the Kaulig Racing driver went straight into the outside wall. The heavy impact shattered the right front of his high-octane ride bringing it to a stop on the grass.

Trending

With that, Allmendinger's slated 253-lap run ended quite prematurely. Shortly after being released from the infield care center, motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass checked up on the Californian and asked how he was doing. The #16 driver outlined his post-race condition with some humor added to it.

"I just had the wind knocked out me. My crotch belt tucked pretty hard, so I'll have Tara look at that later, make sure it's okay and we'll be ready to go tomorrow," the 17x Xfinity race winner said via X.

After listening to her husband's painful yet hilarious admission, Tara Allmendinger had an equally hilarious reaction to it:

"I got you babe ❤️," she wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"The whole year is frustrating right now"- AJ Allmendinger triggered after being asked about his Iowa setback

Allmendinger started his 253-lap run from the 11th place and placed his #16 Chevy inside the top 10 before tire trouble sent him drifting into the wall and out of his 15th Xfinity Series race. Furthermore, the Kaulig Racing driver has a poor statistic this season.

AJ Allmendinger has collected three top-5s and seven top-10s this season but is yet to etch his name as a race winner in 2024. Moreover, despite starting his runs from the top 5 five times, the 42-year-old could churn only a solitary top 5 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a top 10 at the Daytona International Speedway.

He showcased consistent dominance at Charlotte and Portland International Raceway by coming home with a fifth and fourth-place finish, respectively. But the downfall emerged again at the Sonoma Raceway with his 17th place finish and the current wrecked outing.

When asked if the fateful happening left him angered, the Kaulig Racing driver cited his entire season as "frustrating."

"The whole year is frustrating right now, so all we can do is pick our heads up and get ready again for the next week," Allmendinger said via Frontstretch on X (0.53).

Expand Tweet

With 409 points to his name, AJ Allmendinger is placed sixth in the Xfinity Series standings and is 138 points behind the leader Cole Custer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback