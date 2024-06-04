“I got to learn on the ovals” - Shane van Gisbergen sets his sights on next aspect of NASCAR journey

Shane van Gisbergen reflected on how far he has come in his NASCAR journey. The former Kiwi sensation feels he is yet to learn enough tricks of the trade to win races on NASCAR's ovals. However, he assured fans that he would keep improving.

Van Gisbergen is a two-time Super Car champion and also a three-time Bathurst 1000 winner. Last week, he won his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. His first win in NASCAR came last year at the Cup Series' inaugral Chicago Street Race.

Currently, he drives full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing in partnership with Trackhouse Racing. Gisbergen is also under a part-time schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Revealing the next goal in his career, Shane Van Gisbergen said in an interview (via motorsports.com),

"I’m a long way from (winning on an oval) and I understand that, but it’s a process, you know. These guys have been doing it since they were kids whereas this stuff (road racing) I’ve been doing since I was a kid."

Gisbergen proved his road racing prowess during the Grant Park 220 last year. However, mastering ovals is something that might take time. Gisbergen continued,

"I got a lot to learn on the ovals, but I’m going to keep getting better and keep focusing. Yeah, one day I want to win on an oval, but I know it’s probably a long way away, but I’m going to keep learning. That’s the next goal."

Shane Van Gisbergen is 14th on the regular season point standings with 303 points to his name at the moment.

Shane Van Gisbergen topped his victory with a unique celebration

In his first first Xfinity Series win at Portland, following the restart after a late-lap caution, Gisbergen passed JR Motorsports driver, Justin Allgaier, who led a race-high 46 laps. Gisbergen held Allgaier off and crossed the start-finish line by a 0.941-second margin.

While it is normal for drivers to perform a burnout after winning a race, Shane Van Gisbergen did not stop at that. He climbed out of his car and proceeded to do something unique to celebrate his first career Xfinity Series victory.

Gisbergen took a black and white rugby ball, signed it, and proceeded to kick it toward the grandstands. Right at that moment, a NASCAR reporter approached him for an interview. Gisbergen said,

"Let me kick this ball!"

The interviewer reacted to Gisbergen's unprecedented post-race celebration, saying,

"That's a first!"

Later in the interview, recalling his lap-long burnout session, Gisbergen explained,

"I just do whatever comes to mind but probably needed to tune in a bit more; steering locker spun out so... we'll make that better for next time."

Gisbergen's next race is the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway on June 8. Fans can watch Gisbergen in action live on FOX Sports 1 and receive radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.