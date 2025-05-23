“I got NASCAR in my blood”: Kurt Busch wants to ‘paint the picture’ of his every step towards prestigious Hall of Fame induction

Earlier this week, it was announced that Kurt Busch would be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2026. Now, the former Cup Series driver is opening up about his plans to talk about his career over this year, leading up to the induction ceremony, which will happen in January of next year.

Busch has revealed that he wants to share his side of the story when it comes to various moments of his career, whether that includes team changes or missed opportunities.

Speaking on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Show, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion described his career, as well as his plans to share his reflections on it as the build-up to his eventual honoring.

"It was a ride. It wasn’t always peaches and cream and sunshine and rainbows. I hope to paint the picture over these next 9-10 months, and then, of course, at the Hall of Fame event, when all of us go in for the Class of 2026."

"It’s to paint a picture of my side of things, and what led to this, or why that happened, it could just be talking about a race win, or it could be why I left [Roush Fenway Racing] and went to [Team Penske], had those moments there and then why we almost should have won a race with James Finch at Sonoma, and all these stories that I can’t wait to tell everyone."

Kurt Busch also talked about his affinity for the North Carolina region, which is an area intertwined with the legacy of NASCAR, while also being the home to the Hall of Fame.

“North Carolina’s my home. I grew up in Vegas, but I’m definitely a southern boy, because I’ve got NASCAR in my blood."

Alongside Kurt Busch, former Cup Series drivers Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick will also be inducted as a part of the class of 2026.

NASCAR shares a throwback look at Kurt Busch's wins through the years

After it was announced that Kurt Busch would be a part of the Hall of Fame next year, the NASCAR Classics Instagram account took an opportunity to share the major highs of the 46-year-old's career.

The images were of Busch's earlier wins during his time racing for the Roush Racing team, as well as from his time in the victory lane under the Penske Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing banners.

"Winning his way into the #NASCARHOF."

Over the course of his NASCAR career, Kurt Busch scored 34 race wins, with his most recent win coming at the Kansas Speedway during the 2022 AdventHealth 400 event, where he drove the #45 car for 23XI Racing. He also achieved 161 top fives and 339 top 10s.

