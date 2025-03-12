“I got nothing to hide” - NASCAR legend Carl Edwards all set for broadcasting duties in 2025

Former driver Carl Edwards will join Amazon Prime Video in their five-race broadcast of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series as the pre and post-race studio analyst. He feels that he will be able to provide an unbiased and clear analysis of the drivers and the teams, considering that he does not compete anymore.

Edwards retired from the Cup Series at the end of the 2016 season after racing for Joe Gibbs Racing for two seasons. As one of the more competitive and consistent drivers on the grid, he was expected to spend more time behind the wheel before hanging his boots.

Since then, he has stayed away from racing. However, his voice will return to the NASCAR Cup Series broadcast as he has joined hands with Amazon Prime Video. The platform is prepared for a five-race broadcast this season, where Carl Edwards will be the pre and post-race analyst.

"The thing I’m excited about, and I feel like I can hopefully accomplish, is to get to talk a little bit about — especially since I’m not competing anymore, I got nothing to hide — there’s no trade secrets I don’t want to talk about," Edwards said (via The Athletic).

He further mentioned he's excited to share his analysis with fans, as well as to ask drivers about their challenges and gather race reviews.

"I want to share with the fans what might be going on inside of that helmet, inside of that car. I want to ask the drivers, before, after, maybe away from the track, ‘What’s going on? What is really driving you? What are your fears?'" he added.

"I can’t separate my life from this sport": What Carl Edwards said after his Hall of Fame induction

As mentioned, Carl Edwards stayed away from racing post his retirement at the end of the 2016 season. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, making up the Class of 2025 alongside Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody.

Upon being inducted, the 45-year-old mentioned that he did not expect to return to the sport, but realized that NASCAR is a part of his life, stating that he cannot "separate [his] life from this sport."

"The most surprising thing is the realization that I can’t separate my life from this sport," Carl Edwards said [via NASCAR]. "And I did. I walked away eight years ago. I turned my back, and I walked out of the room, and it was scary. And over the last eight years, I felt odd about that. But for NASCAR to welcome me back, it’s made me realize that this sport, it’s a part of me. It’s who I am. It’s a part of my family. My life is shaped by this, and I think NASCAR knew that more than I did."

Carl Edwards raced in the Cup Series between 2004 and 2016 with Roush Racing (now RFK Racing) and Joe Gibbs Racing. He won 28 times, and finished in the top-10 a whopping 220 times throughout his run in the series.

He also participated in the Nationwide Series (now called the Xfinity Series), and performed strongly with 38 wins in 245 races. He also won the championship in 2007, finishing as runner-up another four times.

