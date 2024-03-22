"I got a problem with you"- Joey Logano confronts Dale Earnhardt Jr. for his "salesman" remark in the Netflix docuseries

Team Penske driver Joey Logano has struck back at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s comments about the former in the Netflix docuseries "Full Speed".

Netflix launched their NASCAR-based series "Full Speed" shortly before the start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series on February 4. The docuseries, which consists of five episodes, delve deeper into the sport and the lives of the drivers, giving spectators a better perspective on the know-how of high-octane motorsport.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. served as one of the executive producers of the show and contributed by providing insights and a few laughable moments here and there. One of his revelations was regarding Joey Logano, who seemingly felt like a "salesman" to Earnhardt Jr. when not taming his #22 Ford Mustang on the asphalt of NASCAR.

Earnhardt Jr.'s words drew the attention of the Team Penske driver, who responded hysterically before his Food City 500 run at the Bristol Motor Speedway while standing close to his team bus. Joey Logano said (via Dale Jr Download):

"I saw him the other day, and walked to him and said, ‘Hey, I got a problem with you.’ He’s [Dale Jr] like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Really? Like an Insurance salesman? That’s what you think I look like?’ Because he said that in the Netflix show and I was like, ‘Come on. Man!"

Logano then said that while he would be a good salesman, he was a better race car driver.

"I think I’d be a hell of a salesman, he’s probably not wrong, but I like to think I’m a better race car driver, but yeah. Sometimes you just can’t help the way you look," Logano said.

Joey Logano sends William Byron into the wall after narrowly escaping a wreck during the three-wide run

On lap 21, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron were battling for contention during their 3-wide dash. However, a soft nudge received on the #22 Toyota resulted in a domino effect as Logano further wrecked into Byron's ride which ended up hitting the wall.

The ensuing debris from the #24 Chevy's tires was so much that it prompted a yellow and ultimately destroyed the 2024 Daytona 500 winner's chances of securing a potentially encouraging outcome, as his run ended at P35, eight laps shy of the winner, Denny Hamlin.

Joey Logano's run, too, ended on a rather displeasing note as he came home with a P22 finish, compared to his teammate Ryan Blaney, who sealed the P16 spot fielding his #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse on the concrete of 0.533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway.

