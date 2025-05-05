"I got really excited": Kyle Larson shares how his super-sub opportunity with JRM came together

Kyle Larson opened up about his process of easing into the #88 JRM team after being asked to fill in for an injured Connor Zilisch. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was announced as the substitute driver for Zilisch for the Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway, which he ended up winning.

Ad

Following the race, the #5 driver was asked about his approach when he was contacted to fill in for Zilisch. The journalist questioned Larson about the information he received from the team before the race on Saturday.

Larson shared that the team reached out to him on Wednesday as he received a text from Zilisch's crew chief, Mardy Lindley. The 2021 Cup champion claimed that he hadn't texted Lindley in years, so getting that text on Wednesday made him feel that Zilisch might not be able to make the race.

Ad

Trending

"Gave him a call and and got to talk to LW Miller as well. And, yeah, just they asked if I could be available for it, which, I was able to. I love running Xfinity cars, so I got really excited when I got the call from them. And Texas is a track that suits me well, a mile and a half track. So knowing that I was going to get to go to a track that I was really comfortable at, I was excited about that," Larson mentioned, via Cup Scene.

Ad

Ad

The #5 driver revealed that he has known Mardy Lindley for his entire stock car career. In fact, during his days with Rev Racing and Brian Ortiz, Kyle Larson claimed that he spoke to Lindley more than his crew chief.

Larson deemed Lindley 'a cool guy', one for whom he hadn't driven a car, where Lindley was the only crew chief. Because of this, Kyle Larson said that he was 'really excited' to finally get to race and win with him.

Ad

Kyle Larson shares his thoughts on the Xfinity Series race at Texas

Following his win on Saturday, Kyle Larson opened up about his thoughts on what he deemed a race with 'a lot of survival.' He mentioned that he dodged some wrecks and had to be careful with the balance 'quite a bit.'

Despite all of this, Larson claimed that the race was fun as he described:

Ad

"I felt like my car -- if I could ever get to the lead, I could stretch out. But I just couldn't get by Justin [Allgaier]. He was doing a good job of just running where I needed to be."

Kyle Larson expressed his thankfulness to JR Motorsports for giving him the opportunity to run in the race. He further mentioned how he wished Connor Zilisch were in the car.

Having said that, Larson claimed it 'means a lot' that JRM and the #88 team thought of him to replace their main driver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.