“I have got a ton of confidence in my guys”: Kyle Larson details why he looks forward to cautions and pit stops

Kyle Larson booked his berth in championship four with his latest victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After sweeping both stage victories, Larson held off Christopher Bell in a close finish to the race.

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver gave credit to his pit crew for putting him on the front row on every restart. Larson's Crew Chief Cliff Daniels also termed the dub as a "team victory" as the #5 pit crew was consistently the quicker of all the front runners.

Kyle Larson heaped praises on his pit crew as he expressed confidence in the #5 team and admitted he looks forward to coming down the pit road. He said in the post-race media conference:

"I love cautions and I love pit stops. I do, I look forward to coming down the pit road. I have got a ton of confidence in my guys and they showed today why they're one of the best on pit road."

"I look forward to coming down the pit road right now because I know my guys can get me out in front."

Kyle Larson's pit crew is one of the quickest among all teams. The #5 crew has consistently delivered under clutch situations and consists of the same members who helped Larson win the 2021 Championship in Phoenix.

The #5 Car Chief Jesse Saunders praised the performance of the pit crew. When asked about the team's performance last weekend in Las Vegas, Saunders replied:

"Really good. They've been good all year and It didn't surprise me when it took a moment like today for everybody to see it. They've been working hard. We didn't start out the year that good and they put their nose to the grindstone. This is the same guys that won Phoenix for us in '21. So I wasn't surprised one bit."

With track position ever so important in the season finale, the #5 pit crew could help Kyle Larson win the race down the pit road and his second Cup Series title.

Jeff Gordon hails Kyle Larson's "dirt tracking" skills

In the second stage of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas, Kyle Larson was moments away from crashing out of the race. However, his dirt racing instincts saved the day as he skillfully regained control of his loose handling car.

Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon was impressed by Larson's maneuver as he said:

“When it first popped up, I saw him shaking the car and I thought that he had a tire going down or something. I didn't even realize what happened until they showed the replay.”

"Skill, luck, all of this aligned allowed him to have minimum damage. He was dirt tracking it, using that experience."

The #5 Chevy slightly brushed the barriers but didn't retain any damage allowing Larson to continue without pitting. He went on to win the race to become the first driver to secure his spot in the final four of the Cup Series playoffs.